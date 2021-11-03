2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS: QUICK RESULTS

Western Cape woes endure for DA despite holding Overstrand

Senior IEC officials update the media on the municipal elections at the Results Operation Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Wayne Sussman
03 Nov 2021
Quick morning updates from a Daily Maverick analyst.

The DA failed to hold onto its outright majorities in Cape Agulhas and Langeberg, while the ANC held off a potential threat from the Dikgatlong Independent Forum to retain Dikgatlong in the Northern Cape

