Voters arrive in the pouring rain at a tented voting station near Woodstock Town Hall in Woodstock, Cape Town to vote in South Africa’s local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan) LGE-Photos-MONDAY

In the Western Cape, the DA lost its majority in the Cederberg municipality, dropping from 55.2% in 2016, to 20.7% in 2021.

The ANC is the majority party at 35.5%, with local party Cederberg Eerste (CE) receiving 27.5% of the vote. The ANC has four seats and CE has three. The Patriotic Alliance and FF Plus have one seat each. This is a huge blow for the DA. The DA has taken the reins of Prince Albert and Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa maintains a loosened grip Kannaland.

Compiled by Rudi Louw, Victoria O’Regan and Wayne Sussman