2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS: MAP RESULTS

ANC triumphs in Cederberg, Laingsburg despite lower share of votes

Voters arrive in the pouring rain at a tented voting station near Woodstock Town Hall in Woodstock, Cape Town to vote in South Africa’s local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan) LGE-Photos-MONDAY
By Daily Maverick
02 Nov 2021
1

11.00am: Interactive map updates.

In the Western Cape, the DA lost its majority in the Cederberg municipality, dropping from 55.2% in 2016, to 20.7% in 2021.

The ANC is the majority party at 35.5%, with local party Cederberg Eerste (CE) receiving 27.5% of the vote. The ANC has four seats and CE has three. The Patriotic Alliance and FF Plus have one seat each. This is a huge blow for the DA. The DA has taken the reins of Prince Albert and Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa maintains a loosened grip Kannaland.

 

Compiled by Rudi Louw, Victoria O’Regan and Wayne Sussman

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 1

  • Just as expected, the DA concentrated so much on the city of Cape Town, especially south of the mountain, that they forgot there is live elsewhere in the province, and country

    • Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved