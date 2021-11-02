2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS: ROLLING COVERAGE

Interactive Map: ANC spreads wings to retain Blue Crane Route in Eastern Cape

Komani businessman Ken Clark casting his vote at Queens College Junior School in the Eastern Cape during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana) LGE-Photos-MONDAY
By Daily Maverick
02 Nov 2021
11.30am: Interactive map updates.

Despite a marginal slip, the ANC won the inland Blue Crane Route, the second-largest municipality of seven in the Sarah Baartman District.

Compiled by Victoria O’Regan, Wayne Sussman and Rudi Louw

