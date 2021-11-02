2021 Local Elections

2021 ELECTIONS: QUICK RESULTS

DA clinch uMngeni in KZN while ANC secure outright wins in Kareeberg and Ubuntu in Northern Cape

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the party’s virtual manifesto launch on Saturday, 25 September 2021. (Photo: Twitter / @Our_DA)
By Wayne Sussman
02 Nov 2021
0

Quick afternoon updates from our Daily Maverick analyst.

The ANC appears to be losing some of its KwaZulu-Natal grip as IFP make gains in Endumeni and Emadlangeni while the DA makes history with an outright win of uMngeni.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved