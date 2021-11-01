2021 Local Elections

PHOTO ESSAY

Free State: Mangaung makes its mark

Voters waiting to enter the polling station in Bloemfontein, Free State, during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
By Lihlumelo Toyana
01 Nov 2021
Scores of people in Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality’s urban centre cast their ballot on Monday, but in the townships only the elderly seemed interested in making their mark.

In the urban areas of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Free State,  young and old of all races went out in their numbers on Monday to cast their ballots. However, in the townships only the elderly seemed interested in the elections.

Free State ANC Youth League member Mpho Mokhoali said: “The numbers are not the same as the trend of previous years.

“The 2021 local government elections have experienced a slow turnout and in my view, many people, both young and old citizens, are questioning the quality of party representatives that have been chosen. 

“The numbers may not be large as hoped for; however, they are promising, taking into consideration the political challenges that had been faced by the Mangaung Municipality.”

The metro was without a mayor for over a year after the ousting of Olly Mlamleli. A new mayor was appointed in August when the council elected the ANC’s Mxolisi Siyonzana.

In an interview with a local radio station before casting his ballot, Siyonzana said his party would win more than 60% of the vote.

While 19 voting stations in the Free State didn’t open due to protests, all 370 in Mangaung opened without any hindrances. DM

Residents get their identification checked and scanned outside a polling station in Bloemfontein during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Residents prepare to vote at polling station in Bloemfontein during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
A Bloemfontein resident casts their vote in the Free State during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Young people in Bloemfontein showed up in numbers to cast their ballot during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Voters in line to cast their ballot during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Mangaung Metro Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana casts his ballot in Bloemfontein during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Bloemfontein residents cast their vote in the Free State during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
A resident of Bloemfontein casts their vote in the Free State during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
An IEC staff member assists an elderly voter in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 1 November 2021 during the local government elections. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
An IEC staff member assists a voter in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 1 November 2021 during the local government elections. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Citizens in Bloemfontein showed up in numbers early in the morning to cast their ballot on 1 November 2021 during the local government elections. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
An IEC staff member in Mabeoana in Phahameng, Bloemfontein, during the local elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
The first voter at Ward 26 casts her vote in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 1 November 2021 during the local government elections. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
Voters waiting to enter the polling station in Mabeoana in Phahameng, Bloemfontein, during the local government elections on 1 November 2021. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
