The brutal murders come a week after Police Minister Bheki Cele’s call on officers to prioritise the protection of women, children and all vulnerable groups. (Photo: Esa Alexander / Sunday Times)

The police in Gauteng have confirmed they responded to a shooting incident on Saturday that left seven people dead and five injured in Tshepisong Phase 7, Kagiso, on the West Rand.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said: “It is reported that a lone gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour. On the suspect’s way out he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly. The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby. Two more people were certified dead on the scene and the other two died in hospital. Five were taken to the hospital and one of them has since been discharged.

“The motive for the killings has not yet been established; however, it will be determined by the investigations.”

Updated reports by Newzroom Afrika suggest there was more than one gunman – that it was a group of young men who are not known by the community of Tshepisong Phase 7.

The councillor for the area, the ANC’s Sylvia Monnale, told Newzroom Afrika she was deeply saddened by the incident and urged the SA Police Service and Joburg Metro Police Department to be more visible to ensure the safety and security of the community of Tshepisong.

She expressed concern about the lack of police resources in the area, “for now community members are very much vulnerable. There are issues of police resources in our area, there is no police station… we have to call the police in Kagiso… quite far from here.” DM/MC