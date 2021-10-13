Yellen attributed the price spikes in many goods to the “huge disruption” from the Covid-19 pandemic to global supply chains, an effect that would slowly dissipate.
“There’s no reason for consumers to panic over the absence of goods they’re going to want to acquire at Christmas,” she added.
