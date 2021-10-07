World

Saudi Wealth Fund Buys Newcastle United After League Backing

By Bloomberg 7 October 2021
Caption
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Jeff Hendrick of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on October 02, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) --Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has taken over Newcastle United FC from billionaire Mike Ashley after it received approval from the U.K.’s Premier League following a year and a half wait.

Bloomberg

By David Hellier
Oct 7, 2021, 3:27 PM – Updated on Oct 7, 2021, 8:01 PM
Word Count: 558
It comes a day after Bloomberg News reported that a major stumbling block to the deal had been removed by Saudi Arabia agreeing to lift a broadcasting ban on Qatar-based BeIn Media Group.

“Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect,” the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al Rumayyan, will become a non-executive chairman of Newcastle United.

“We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in English football,” Al Rumayyan said in a separate statement. “We thank the Newcastle fans for their tremendously loyal support over the years and we are excited to work together with them.”

Jamie Reuben, the son of billionaire businessman David Reuben, and Amanda Staveley, the financier who courted a deal with Newcastle United on behalf of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, will also join the Newcastle United board.

Saudi Arabia Approves IPO of World’s Most Profitable Company
Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Newcastle United Deal Chances Lifted by End of Saudi, Qatar Spat

Qatar-based BeIN had been a major opponent of a Newcastle takeover, arguing to the U.K. Premier League that the Saudi ban and alleged piracy of BeIn content was doing massive damage to sports rights holders.

The Saudis walked away from the Newcastle talks in July 2020, citing prolonged regulatory issues and the pandemic.

The Premier League had sought reassurances over the independence of the PIF as owners, given its status as a state-owned investment fund.

“The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club,” the Premier League said in the statement.

Amanda Staveley’s $2 Billion Claim Returns Focus to Barclays Bailout
Amanda Staveley
Staveley and Reuben were set to acquire a 10% stake each in the team, while PIF was poised to take an 80% shareholding, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier.

Reuben was a non-executive director at west London soccer club QPR before stepping down in October 2020, according to the team’s website.

Spokespeople for the PIF and Reuben could not be reached for comment. A spokesman for Staveley declined to comment.

The new owners take control at Newcastle a few weeks into the season, with the team currently positioned one place above the bottom. Each year, three out of the Premier League’s 20 teams get relegated, with a consequent drop in broadcast and other income.

Saudi Pursuit of Newcastle Delights Soccer Fans, Riles Activists

The deal is being welcomed by the club’s long-suffering fans, while alarming human rights activists who have been pressing the international community to isolate Saudi Arabia over its treatment of government critics, women’s rights campaigners and other groups.

Newcastle United is one of the best-supported teams in England and regularly draws crowds of more than 50,000 to its stadium in the northeast of the country. Fans of the club, who have become disillusioned by perceived mismanagement under Ashley, have hoped for a new owner to invest in players and make the team more competitive. Newcastle United hasn’t won a major trophy for more than 50 years.

(Updates with team’s historic attendance in last paragraph.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

INVESTORS SEE RED

Mantashe says nuclear is the ‘saviour’ while Ramaphosa punts hydrogen and green energy 

By Ed Stoddard

ILLEGAL MINERS

Wild North West: Six killed in shootout after hundreds of zama zamas forced to surface in Orkney

Ed Stoddard
5 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Homophobia and the police: Queer man, you are on your own

Welcome Mandla Lishivha
19 mins ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE

Santam loses Supreme Court appeal against Covid-19 pandemic payouts
Sasha Planting 16 seconds ago
3 mins

There is a 24 hour "LeMons" race where drivers must compete in cars that cost $500 or less.

SPOTLIGHT: HUMAN RESOURCES AND HEALTH

South Africa’s ageing nurses: A looming healthcare crisis

Elna Schütz for Spotlight 43 mins ago
6 mins

CONSERVATION: CITIZEN SCIENTISTS

On a wing and a prayer: How perestroika put a Cape bird-lover on a fascinating new path

Rio Button for Roving Reporters
41 mins ago
9 mins

JOBURG HOMELESS

The ins and outs of Jozi’s shelters for the destitute

Tshabalira Lebakeng
34 mins ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

The Screen

Zapiro
3 hours ago

SAPS’ R1.6bn PPE SPLURGE

Competition Commission and SIU investigate police’s disinfectant supplier Red Roses Africa 

Mark Heywood
22 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved