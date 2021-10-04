TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Broccoli and Cheddar soup with Parmesan croutons

By Tony Jackman 4 October 2021

Tony Jackman’s broccoli and Cheddar soup made with amasi and finished with Parmesan croutons, served in a W.H. Grindley vintage soup bowl. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

We’ve had a cold snap lately in the Eastern Cape Midlands, where the hot weather kicks in on the 15th of October, like clockwork. So, one more shoulder season soup recipe before it gets hellish hot around here.

Tony Jackman

The vintage bowl I chose to serve this soup in belies its contemporary style. Amasi (fermented milk, or sour milk) is being used more and more by inventive chefs in all sorts of dishes. It’s quite acidic and slightly sour in the way of sour cream and is often compared with cottage cheese in flavour. I liked what it added to a broccoli and cheese soup.

Ingredients

1 large onion, chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 celery sticks, diced

2 leeks, cut in half lengthwise and then chopped

300 g broccoli, the hardest parts of the stems and core removed

1 litre vegetable stock

500 ml amasi

250 g Cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

1 heaped tsp cornflour dissolved in 2 Tbsp milk

1 slice of day-old white bread or crust

3 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp finely grated Parmesan

Parsley for garnishing

Method

Sauté the chopped onion in olive oil for 10 minutes on a low heat, stirring, then add the garlic, celery and leeks and continue cooking gently for another 5 minutes or so.

Add the broccoli florets (with some of the stems but not the harder parts) and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes more.

Add the vegetable stock, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a moderate simmer. Let it cook for 7 minutes or so to tenderise the broccoli without overcooking it.

Blend the soup, either in batches in a food processor or in the pot using a hand-held blender.

Heat it in the pot and add the amasi, stir, and cook for 3 minutes more.

Stir in the grated Cheddar cheese until it has melted and combined.

Stir cornflour into cold milk thoroughly, then add it to the soup on a moderate heat and stir for 5 minutes while it thickens.

Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Cube the bread. Melt butter in a pan and fry the croutons until golden. Transfer them to a bowl, grate Parmesan in, and stir. Garnish the soup with the croutons and chopped parsley. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Pandora Papers: Inside Zimbabwean tycoon Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust

By Tebogo Tshwane for amaBhungane

Civil Society Watch: 4-10 October

Life Esidimeni Inquest stalls again, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, digital equity, local government in crisis and vaccine inequality

Zukiswa Pikoli
31 mins ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Busker

john
2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 57 mins ago

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Monday Deadline: Voters have until 5pm to apply for a special vote
Suné Payne 3 hours ago
2 mins

"One man’s ‘magic’ is another man’s engineering." ~ Robert Heinlein

ANALYSIS

Renewal? What renewal? ANC’s National Executive Committee will have to purge itself first

Stephen Grootes 17 hours ago
5 mins

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Black Lawyers Association comes out to bat for John Hlophe as SA’s Chief Justice

Marianne Thamm
16 hours ago
3 mins

VODACOM WRANGLE

Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me claim in ‘mischievous’ writ of execution drama

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 hours ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Mantashe punts ‘clean’ coal at mining summit while Cabinet colleagues pitch green energy finance to rich countries

Ethan van Diemen
16 hours ago
7 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Minister Barbara Creecy pledges clampdown on South Africa’s hidden toxic chemical storehouses after UPL disaster

Tony Carnie
16 hours ago
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved