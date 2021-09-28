Business Maverick

Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’

By Reuters 28 September 2021
Caption
The TikTok logo is displayed in front of an image of the national flag of the U.S. in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. TikTok has become a flash point among rising U.S.-China tensions in recent months as U.S. politicians raised concerns that parent company ByteDance Ltd. could be compelled to hand over American users data to Beijing or use the app to influence the 165 million Americans, and more than 2 billion users globally, who have downloaded it. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Microsoft Corp's near-acquisition of social media app TikTok last year was the "strangest thing I've ever worked on," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Monday.

Reuters

TikTok had been ordered by then-U.S. President Donald Trump to separate its U.S. version from Chinese parent ByteDance because of national security concerns about the collection of U.S. users’ data. Microsoft in August 2020 began talks on the proposed acquisition but the deal collapsed by September.

Trump’s divestment push ended by the time he left office in January and no potential suitor ending up acquiring TikTok.

Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Nadella said he was looking forward to bringing Microsoft’s security, child safety and cloud expertise to TikTok.

“It’s unbelievable,” Nadella said of the experience during an on-stage interview. “I learned so many things about so much and so many people. First of all, TikTok came to us. We didn’t go to TikTok.”

“TikTok was caught in between a lot of things happening across two capitals,” Nadella continued. “President Trump had a particular point of view of what he was trying to get done there, and then it just dropped off. The [U.S. government] had a particular set of requirements and then it just disappeared.”

Nadella said what attracted ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming to Microsoft was the U.S. company’s services related to content moderation and child safety, developed through products included in Xbox video gaming tools and on business social network LinkedIn.

Nadella said he has no idea whether the U.S. is still pushing for a deal under President Joe Biden. The Biden administration has said it is reviewing the national security concerns. “At this point, I’m happy with what I have,” Nadella said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Going bust: Insolvencies spike after July riots and lockdowns knock finance and tourism

By Mfuneko Toyana

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mobile operators fret over Icasa’s looming spectrum switch-off

Ray Mahlaka
9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

South African company to build homes for Ghana’s public servants

Sasha Planting
8 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

SA firm Umuthi’s listing on the London Stock Exchange is turning into a calamity
Tim Cohen 26 SEP
4 mins

Game publisher Electronic Arts has been voted "The Worst Company in America" two years in a row 2012 and 2013.

Sponsored Content

Where strategy and security meet: The key to success for SA businesses

Microsoft South Africa 9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Less political heat opens the door for South African Reserve Bank to tweak its mandate

Mfuneko Toyana
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Private game reserves are vital in battle to conserve environmental heritage

Joe Cloete
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Meet ‘Asia Czar’, the Joe Biden adviser who appears to want a Cold War with China

Koohan Paik-Mander
8 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
7 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

SA Revenue Service: Closing the tax gap is easier said than done, say the experts

Sasha Planting
26 SEP
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved