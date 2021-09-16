World

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag Resigns Over Afghanistan Fallout

By Bloomberg 16 September 2021
An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul on August 30, 2021. - Rockets were fired at Kabul's airport on August 30 where US troops were racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of Islamic State group attacks. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

(Bloomberg) --Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said she’s resigning after lawmakers criticized her role in the evacuation of embassy workers from Kabul following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

By Diederik Baazil and Fred Pals
Sep 16, 2021, 7:59 PM – Updated on Sep 16, 2021, 8:19 PM
A majority in parliament supported a motion of disapproval on Thursday that said the government didn’t act with sufficient urgency, endangering Dutch and Afghan workers, many of whom remain stuck in the country.

“You judged that the cabinet has acted irresponsibly,” Kaag told parliament after the vote. “I can only accept the consequences. The minister must go if the policy is disapproved.”

Kaag is the leader of the pro-European D66 party and was runner-up in a March election that left the Netherlands with a caretaker administration. Her resignation could complicate efforts to form a new government as she would have played an essential role in trying to form a coalition.

Kaag said in an interview with Dutch Broadcaster NOS after the vote that she would stay on as the leader of her political party and would continue working to try to form a new government.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, leader of the liberal VVD party, narrowly survived a vote of confidence in April. The Netherlands has been without a permanent government for half a year.

