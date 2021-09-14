World

U.S. top general secretly called China over fears Trump could spark war -report

By Reuters 14 September 2021
Caption
epa08721426 A handout photo released by the White House shows US President Donald J. Trump during a phone call with US Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, from his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/THE WHITE HOUSE / TIA DUFOUR / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. top general secretly called his Chinese counterpart twice last year over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China as his potential election loss loomed and in its aftermath, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Reuters

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 – four days before the presidential election – and again on Jan. 8, two days after Trump supporters led a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the paper reported.

In the calls, Milley sought to assure Li the United States was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time, the report said.

The report was based on “Peril,” a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which they said relied on interviews with 200 sources and is due to be released next week.

Milley’s office declined to comment. Representatives for Trump could not immediately be reached.

Asked about the report by reporters traveling with President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment and referred them to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defense Department.

The Republican Trump named Milley to the top military post in 2018 but began criticizing him, as he has other appointees and former staffers, after losing the November election to Democrat Joe Biden and left the White House on Jan. 20.

Milley was motivated to contact Beijing the second time in part due to a Jan. 8 call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had asked the general what safeguards were in place to prevent an “unstable president” from launching a nuclear strike, the report said, citing a transcript of the call.

“He’s crazy. You know he’s crazy,” Pelosi told Milley in the call, according to the report.

According to the cited call transcript, the general replied, “I agree with you on everything.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Howard Goller)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DIGITAL VIBES

SIU flags ‘corrupt’ payment into Department of Health staffer’s bank account

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

OP-ED

Sowing the seeds of prosperity: Interventions and reforms to foster growth and sustainability of inclusive food value chains

Tracy Davids and Ferdi Meyer
1 min ago
6 mins

MOTORING

Price is nice: Renault launches the sub-R200K Kiger SUV

Melinda Ferguson
3 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 41 seconds ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

The Greatest Shoal on Earth: Scientists discover why sardines run
Ethan van Diemen 4 mins ago
3 mins

The Ewok language is a combination of Tibetan and Nepalese.

Maverick Citizen

Covid-19 pandemic the most dramatic setback to global sustainable development ‘in at least a generation’

Estelle Ellis 7 mins ago
9 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Anxious private donors: An unintended consequence of the new political party funding law?

Robyn Pasensie and Sheilan Clarke
17 mins ago
6 mins

The Life Esidimeni Inquest

Portraits of Lives Lost: Joseph Gumede ‘loved to draw Mandela’

Harriet Perlman and Darnell Nxumalo. Pictures by Mark Lewis
19 mins ago
2 mins

OP-ED

To compete globally, sub-Saharan Africa must remove barriers to innovation and regional integration

Zaid Railoun and Dennis Sapukwanya
12 mins ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Piecing together weather systems puzzle could help forecast drought patterns in parts of SA

Shaun Smillie
2 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved