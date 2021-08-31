Ingredients
350 g courgettes, topped, tailed and grated
1 red onion, chopped finely
2 garlic cloves, chopped finely
1 Tbsp chopped caperberries
Olive oil
500 g arborio rice
1 litre vegetable stock
100 ml dry white wine
80 g blue cheese, crumbled
250 ml cream
2 Tbsp chopped parsley
Parmesan, Pecorino or Grana Padano shavings for garnish
Whole and halved caperberries for garnish
Salt and white pepper to taste
Method
Rinse the courgettes under cold running water, dry and set aside. Top and tail the courgettes and grate them.
Pour the stock into a pot and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat or leave it on the very lowest heat, just to keep it hot. Keep a ladle handy.
Sauté the onion and garlic in a little olive oil until soft. It does not need to be caramelised. Add the wine and cook it down by half. Add this to the stock.
Pour more olive oil into the pot in which you cooked the onions and heat it, then add the rice and stir well so that every grain of rice is coated with olive oil. If it does not seem to be enough, add more oil.
Start adding the stock a ladleful at a time, stirring now and then, slowly and gently, just to prevent it from sticking at the bottom of the pot. Repeat until half of the stock has been incorporated.
Continue adding the stock as above, until it has all or mostly been used up. If (and this is important)… if you feel that the rice is cooked perfectly before the stock is all used, stop adding more. There’s no law that says you must use all the stock; 800 ml or so might well be enough. There is another law though: risotto rice needs to be just a little al dente, but short of crunchy. That’s what you’re looking for.
Stir in the grated courgettes and cook gently for three or four minutes, then add the cream and bring it back to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper and cook gently while the cream incorporates. Just a couple of minutes.
Now stir in the crumbled blue cheese, and season to taste with salt and white pepper. Let it simmer for a few minutes more for the cheese to blend in, then stir in the chopped parsley. You can grate some Parmesan, Pecorino or Grana Padano over to finish it off. Garnish with a few whole and halved caperberries and chopped parsley. DM/TGIFood
Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.
"Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge - fitter to bruise than polish." ~ Anne Bradstreet
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet