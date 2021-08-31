Tokyo 2020(1)

The Paralympic Games in pictures: Monday, 30 August & Tuesday, 31 August

By Maverick Life Editors 31 August 2021

Roman Pavlyk of Team Ukraine competes in the men's Long Jump --T36 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko of team Ukraine competes in the men’s Long Jump – T36 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Izzat Turgunov of Team Uzbekistan competes in the men’s Long Jump –T36 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Yang Yifei of Team China competes in the men’s Long Jump –T36 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Evgenii Torsunov of Team RPC competes in the men’s Long Jump –T36 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Ezra Frech of Team United States competes in the Men’s High Jump T42 on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Sam Grewe of Team United States celebrates victory in the Men’s High Jump – T63 final on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Margarita Goncharova of Team Russian Paralympic Committee competes in the Women’s Long Jump – T38 Final on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Brittni Mason (L) of Team United States and Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade (R) of Team Venezuela cross the finish line in the Women’s 100m – T47 final on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Sherman Isidro Guity Guity of Team Costa Rica, Johannes Floors of Team Germany, Jonnie Peacock of Team Great Britain and Jonathan Gore of Team United States compete in the men’s 100m – T64 final on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jerusa Gerber dos Santos and guide Gabriel Aparecido dos Santos Garcia of Team Brazil, Lorena Salvatini Spoladore and guide Renato Oliveira of team Brazil and Judith Mariette Lebog and guide Frederick Bienvenu Fouda Nsoe of team Cameroon compete in the women’s 100m – T11 semi-final on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
GEBER dos SANTOS Jerusa of Team Brazil is consoled by her guide as she falls in the Women’s 100m – T13 final on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)
Manuela Schaer of Team Switzerland leads the pack during the Women’s 1500m -T54 Final on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Jennette Jansen of Team Netherlands competes during the Women’s H4-5 Time Trial on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Joseph Berenyi of Team United States competes during the Men’s C3 Time Trial on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Nikos Papangelis of Team Greece competes during the Men’s C2 Time Trial on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Luis Costa of Team Portugal competes during the Men’s H4 Men’s H5 Road Race Time Trial on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Freddie de los Santos of Team United States competes during the Men’s H5 Road Race Time Trial on day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Fuji International Speedway on August 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Fabiola Ramirez of Team Mexico competes in Women’s 100m Freestyle – S1 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Zheng Tao of Team China gets ready to compete in Men’s 50m Backstroke – S5 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Monique Matthews #7 and Jillian Williams #11 of Team United States compete against Tang Xuemei #1 and Lyu Hongqin #2 of Team China during the Sitting Volleyball Women’s Preliminaries Pool B match between Team United States and Team China on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on August 30, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Morteza Mehrzad #2 of Team Iran competes during the Sitting Volleyball Men’s Preliminaries Pool B match between Team Iran and Team Brazil on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe on August 30, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Na Li Lei of Team Australia serves during the Women’s Table Tennis Singles – Class 9 Final Match of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) DM/ ML
