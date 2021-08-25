Maverick Life

The Gentle Mountain Warrior: my brother died whilst climbing Table Mountain

By Murray Williams 25 August 2021

Image: Murray Williams

My brother, Kim Williams, died on 27 February 2021 whilst climbing Table Mountain. Almost six months later, I retraced his final steps to say goodbye. Here, in a short poem, I recount an extraordinary encounter on the mountain where my brother died.

Murray Williams

My ‘Gentle Mountain Warrior’ 

I went up Kloof Corner Ridge, to visit my little brother,

Who fell to his death here, 24 weeks ago. A week for every hour of the day.

I saluted him, where he took flight.

As I turned to leave, I felt a presence very close by.

It was this soul.

He kept me company while my tears dried in the wind. 

I was so grateful. 

***

Image: Murray Williams

Kim Williams grew up in Llandudno, Stellenbosch, the Banhoek Valley, on Dornier estate and in Somerset West.

His gifted mind was opened and blossomed at Somerset House, the country’s oldest school, SACS, at UCT school of Law, and the Graduate School of Business.

Image: Murray Williams
Image: Murray Williams

On Saturday 27 February 2021, he was hiking the mountain he adored for at least the 500th time – probably more. In 2015 alone, he summited Table Mountain 114 times – often in support of various charities.

But on that Saturday, for reasons we will never fully know, he fell to his death. He may have been scaling a rock-face, fell on to a narrow ledge – then plunged around 60m down a cliff high above Camps Bay.

Beneath the Twelve Apostles he lay. DM/ML

Read Murray Williams’ full tribute to his brother Kim here.

Do you have a story about grief that you would like to share with us? If so, please reach out to us here, we would love to hear from you. 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK MAPPER

Biking into spring with breakfast and baboons on the Southern Peninsula

By Don Pinnock and Alison Westwood

THE CONVERSATION

One of Nigeria’s satellites is on its last legs: why this is worrying

Samuel Oyewole
22 hours ago
5 mins

DM168 ART BYPASS

South African artists paint a bleak picture for relief funding in the industry

Karabo Mafolo
24 AUG
7 mins

BOOKS

#TheFlap: Ten questions with author Chibundu Onuzo

The Reading List
23 AUG
2 mins

BOOK REVIEW

Into Dark Water: Skop, skiet, donner, Marx and Mandela – Jeremy Vearey’s eventful journey through politics and cut-throat policing
Marianne Thamm 24 AUG
5 mins

A 45kg person on Earth would weigh just over 1.3kg on Pluto's moon Charon.

A TOUCH OF VANITY

Sportswear: Decrypting the dress code

Catherine Del Monte 22 AUG
18 mins

BOOK REVIEW

On Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason and Lexie Elliot’s How to Kill Your Best Friend

Joy Watson
23 AUG
4 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Why we missed hugs

Kory Floyd
23 AUG
4 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Architecture can change urban living environments, but never forget that people are paramount

Luyanda Mpahlwa and Klaus Doppler
22 AUG
6 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa. Here’s why

Casper Lӧtter
22 AUG
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved