My ‘Gentle Mountain Warrior’
I went up Kloof Corner Ridge, to visit my little brother,
Who fell to his death here, 24 weeks ago. A week for every hour of the day.
I saluted him, where he took flight.
As I turned to leave, I felt a presence very close by.
It was this soul.
He kept me company while my tears dried in the wind.
I was so grateful.
***
Kim Williams grew up in Llandudno, Stellenbosch, the Banhoek Valley, on Dornier estate and in Somerset West.
His gifted mind was opened and blossomed at Somerset House, the country’s oldest school, SACS, at UCT school of Law, and the Graduate School of Business.
On Saturday 27 February 2021, he was hiking the mountain he adored for at least the 500th time – probably more. In 2015 alone, he summited Table Mountain 114 times – often in support of various charities.
But on that Saturday, for reasons we will never fully know, he fell to his death. He may have been scaling a rock-face, fell on to a narrow ledge – then plunged around 60m down a cliff high above Camps Bay.
Beneath the Twelve Apostles he lay. DM/ML
Read Murray Williams’ full tribute to his brother Kim here.
