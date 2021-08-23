The #CodeRed feminist collective calls on women from across the country to reclaim Women's Month. (Photo: blog.ipleaders.in/Wikipedia)

This week, the Nelson Mandela Foundation hosts its annual lecture, the SADC People’s Summit discusses how the extractive sector should be equitably taxed, breastfeeding advocates talk about the benefits of breastfeeding, and the #CodeRed feminist collective mobilises women to reclaim Women’s Month.

Zukiswa Pikoli Follow Save More

From Monday, 23 August to Friday 27 August the Southern African Development Community (SADC) People’s Summit will host a conference themed Just and Equitable Taxation of the Extractive Sector – Making mining work for the people of southern Africa. It seeks to highlight how the SADC community has failed to collectively hold the extractive sector accountable for rampant resource leakages and illicit financial flows that leave the region poorer, unstable and more prone to debt, conflict and extreme patterns of inequality. Find the detailed programme here.

On Monday, 23 August at 2pm, the South African Civil Society for Women’s, Adolescents’ and Children’s Health, the World Health Health Organisation and the South African Breastmilk Reserve will be hosting the Breastfeeding Dialogue Programme, facilitated by Dr Tshepo Motsepe, to discuss and unpack the threats to and opportunities for building a resilient breastfeeding culture in South Africa. You can join the discussion here

On Tuesday, 24 August from 5pm to 6.30pm, Constitution Hill in partnership with Ubuma Leadership and Tshepo 1 Million will host the #BlackWomensImbizo, which aims to help women create their own communities and environments in which they can have the tools of empowerment for them to thrive. This will be done through intergenerational conversations. You can register to join the event here.

On Wednesday, 25 August from 9am to 5pm, Stellenbosch University will be hosting a conference on Social Justice and Customary Law. Its purpose is to provide a platform for engaging in developments in social justice and customary law. The conference aims to assess the impact of transformative constitutionalism on advancing social justice, including gender justice, in the implementation of customary law, while mainstreaming the chair’s quest for systematising social justice-conscious law and policymaking in customary law. For more information and how to join, click here.

Later on Wednesday, at 6pm, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will be hosting its 19th annual lecture, by former International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. To attend the lecture you can RSVP here.

On Thursday, 26 August at 1pm, a webinar hosted by PLAAS – Blue finance – a red herring for coastal women – will unpack the myths, gaps, and challenges in starting a small business. Speaking at the webinar will be Rosie Sisola, a coastal woman from Lambertsbaai, Porsche Sebonka, a coastal woman entrepreneur from Struisbaai, Tracey Lee Dennis, a PLAAS PhD student, and Ingrid Jones, a publisher and TV and radio presenter

You can register for the webinar here.

On Friday, 27 August, the feminist collective #CodeRed will hold demonstrations around the country titled Reclaim Women’s Month. They will demand:

Universal Basic Income Grant – now!; An end to fiscal austerity; An end to government and corporate looting; and The resourcing and implementation of the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence and femicide and the National Health Insurance.

Sign up here to attend. DM/MC