At the time we got up to more than 250,000 doses a day at one point, then the daily numbers began to decline. On Monday, 16 August, about 160,000 people were vaccinated.
After many missteps and a slow start, the government has got a few things right. The age threshold has gradually come down from over 60 to 35, and it appears that from next week any person over 18 will be able to get vaccinated. Many sites now allow walk-ins (people without an appointment), the Health Department has committed to doing more vaccinations on weekends and at least some efforts are now being made to provide vaccinations at more convenient places such as Sassa paypoints.
As we write this, nearly eight million people have had at least one shot. This is by far the biggest vaccine roll-out in South Africa’s history.
But it’s not good enough.
The department’s approach continues to lack urgency – as is clear from the low levels of weekend vaccinations and its poor communication efforts. But Covid-19 is an emergency. Every cent and ounce of effort invested in getting vaccines into arms saves lives and takes us a step closer to ending lockdowns.
No, we can’t eradicate Covid-19, but we can slow it down dramatically, to the point where we can cope with it, give the economy a chance to improve, and lead our lives more or less the way we did before March 2020, perhaps with a bit more attention to not spreading our germs. The vaccine roll-out should be the government’s most important short-term task.
Absolutely nothing compares to it in urgency.
What needs to be done?
* This article was published by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest as well as GroundUp.
"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"
