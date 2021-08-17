Business Maverick

Afghan Chaos Mere Blip for Markets Now: Wall Street Reacts

By Bloomberg 17 August 2021
Caption
People climb atop an aircraft as they wait at the airport in Kabul on August 16 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war. Thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport, trying to flee the Taliban’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Wall Street strategists and investors watching the chaotic scenes in Afghanistan said they don’t see an immediate threat to asset prices, though warned that this could change.

Bloomberg

Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said that the geopolitical turmoil over the weekend might have added to the negative tone in Monday’s trading session. Yet despite the increased geopolitical risks and long-term concerns about terrorism, she was looking at how it would harm President Joe Biden’s ability to press for passage of the infrastructure and budget bills in the House of Representatives.

“It could put some speed bumps and some delays perhaps in the progress of the infrastructure bill and stimulus. That could slow down the U.S. economic recovery as well,” she said. “But I do think that’s probably still a bit more extreme from where we are now.”

The U.S.’s biggest infrastructure plan since 1956 is something investors have been anticipating as part of the Blue Wave trade that began last year in anticipation of a Biden presidential win.

Yet the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and supporters from Afghanistan could possibly endanger the two bills, market watchers said. If Biden is seen as politically weakened through having mishandled the crisis, both Republicans and Democrats would distance themselves from him.

In addition, some on Wall Street said that new demands for greater military spending to deal with Taliban-inspired terrorism threats could mean less spending for social programs and some of the nontraditional infrastructure proposals, like the expansion of high-speed internet.

The analysts’ seemingly callous views on Afghanistan’s impact played out in markets on Monday. The S&P 500 Index reversed early losses for a 0.3% gain to 4,480 — double the level from its pandemic low in March 2020.

Here’s what strategists and investors are saying:

Henrietta Treyz, Managing Partner at Veda Partners LLC

“I think the market is overly optimistic that the Democrats will get what they want right now. Spending will likely be much smaller. The upside is muted, and downside is muted,” she said. “So much of it is social spending on individuals. If you’re an investor and trying to find the read-through like a stimulus effect, it’s not like a hard infrastructure bill.”

Dave Lutz, Managing Director at Jonestrading

“Most seasoned Washington watchers know this is far from a done deal. Democrats have a pile of people to satisfy. Ultimately it will get done, but not at $3.5 trillion. That number would be a short-term positive for the markets, but a longer-term negative as it would be sure to cause a huge uptick in inflationary pressure. The Afghanistan news will certainly make it more challenging for Speaker Pelosi to cobble together a winning vote.”

Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group

“The assessment was that the Taliban was going to take over. Not in a day, but by the end of the Biden administration, but let’s keep in mind they thought the outcome (not as messy) on the ground for the average Afghan was they expected and prepared for this — part of the reason that there aren’t any market implications,” he said. “It’s a risk for China, India and Europe, but the direct and indirect market implications will take longer to pull out.”

Terry Haines, Pangaea Policy Founder

“The size and speed of Afghan disintegration, largely unanticipated by U.S. policymakers, is the clearest evidence yet of rising geopolitical strains that will affect markets and likely creates larger aftershocks than most anticipated. In the short term, the defense sector likely is market positive and ‘Green New Deal’ sectors and industries likely are market negative, as the already 30% likely ‘human infrastructure’ initiative becomes even less likely to become law thanks to new focus on defense readiness.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Long road ahead before Transnet reforms can rescue South Africa’s bottom-ranked container ports

By Ray Mahlaka

AMABHUNGANE

Here it is: The toxic stockpile of chemicals in torched United Phosphorus Limited Durban warehouse

Susan Comrie and Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
3 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
7 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Sasol swings back into profit, pledges action on decarbonisation
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
2 mins

"We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine right of kings." ~ Ursula Le Guin

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Coal comfort: Exxaro, Thungela interim results reveal more of Transnet’s woes

Ed Stoddard 15 AUG
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Massmart reports sluggish results, dragged down by underperformance of Game stores

Mfuneko Toyana
7 hours ago
3 mins

SCORPIO

VBS scandal: SARS demands R28.2m from Brian Shivambu, displays clear connection to Floyd

Pauli Van Wyk
15 AUG
11 mins

MOTORING

Worth the wait — the new VW Golf 8 GTI is finally here

Melinda Ferguson
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Debt, the modern nuclear bomb: How to stop worrying and love the yield curve

Mfuneko Toyana
5 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

The Secret Life of DAMS

APS
9 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved