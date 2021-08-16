There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Friday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of 0ur food writing.
Ingredients
2 x 200 g pork neck, cubed
250 g pork sausage, cut into 4 cm chunks
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 green pepper, diced
1 red pepper, diced
1 red onion, chopped
12 baby onions, peeled
3 garlic cloves, sliced thinly
1 red chilli, chopped finely
1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes
1 x 400 g can red kidney beans
1 x 400 g can speckled sugar beans
1 Tbsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp chilli powder
1 Tbsp smoked paprika
2 cups beef stock
Salt and black pepper to taste
¼ cup chopped coriander/cilantro
Method
Have a fire going with plenty of hot coals available. Put some under the potjie and heat the pot. Add olive oil to the potjie, heat it for a few minutes, then add the chopped red onion and peppers, stir and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the pork neck, stir, and braise for 10 minutes.
Add the baby onions, garlic and chilli, as well as the tomatoes, beans, spices and beef stock, season with salt and pepper, then stir in the pieces of sausage, cover and simmer for 3 hours, gently.
Add a few coals underneath every now and then, but not too many, and 3 or 4 small hot coals on the lid. Serve with mashed potato, pap, or polenta, and garnish with coriander leaves. DM/TGIFood
