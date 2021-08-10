August 1956: The Women’s March to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against racist pass laws. (Photo: Gallo Images / Johncom)

This week in civil society, the 1956 Women’s March is commemorated, AMCU remembers Marikana at its annual lecture, the HJI launches its TRIPS waiver webinar series and Corruption Watch discusses active citizenry and accountability in local government.

Zukiswa Pikoli Follow Save More

Monday, 9 August marked the 65th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings led by Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia de Bruyn protesting against unjust apartheid laws. This day is commemorated as Women’s Day in South Africa.

On Tuesday, 10 August from 3.30pm to 4pm, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) will launch its TRIPS Webinar Series with the Wits Mandela Institute. The aim is to address the legal and policy issues arising from the World Trade Organisation’s TRIPS waiver. To attend, you can register here.

Also on Tuesday, at 6pm, Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood will host a webinar discussion, Children & Covid-19: Everything they need to know about the virus and the vaccine​​​​​​​. He will be in conversation with public health and infectious disease specialist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and RX Radio reporter Alex White. Register to join here.

On Wednesday, 11 August at 9am, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) will host the annual Marikana Massacre Memorial Lecture, commemorating the 34 miners killed by police while striking for an increase in wages on 16 August 2012. The keynote speaker will be political analyst Xolani Dube. To attend the lecture you can contact Ester Mabena on 084 033 8658 or email [email protected].

On Thursday, 12 August at 11.30am, Corruption Watch will launch its research report titled Improving Transparency and Accountability in the Flow of Benefits to Mining Communities, and discuss the victories, lessons and future directions for mining communities. Join the event here.

Also on Thursday, at 3.35pm, SECTION27 will make submissions in Parliament on the Copyright Amendment Bill. The organisation will “highlight the unconstitutionality of the current apartheid-era Copyright Act 1978 and how the [bill] rectifies this by giving effect to the Bill of Rights”. You can watch the submission here.

On Friday, 13 August at 11am, Corruption Watch will host a webinar discussion on active citizenship and accountability in local government. They will discuss what led to the dissolution of Makana Municipality as well as the ways in which communities can hold local government to account. You can join the event here. DM/MC