The Olympic Games in pictures: Saturday, 31 July

By Maverick Life Editors 31 July 2021

Juvaughn Harrison of the USA in action in the Men's Long Jump Qualification round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JOE GIDDENS

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Team Greece competes in the Men’s Long Jump Qualification on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Maykel Masso of Cuba competes in the Men’s Long Jump Qualification Group A during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Shoutarou Shiroyama of Japan competes for the Men’s Long Jump Qualification Group A during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Eusebio Caceres of Spain competes for the Men’s Long Jump Qualification Group B during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Alexsandro Melo of Brazil competes in the Men’s Long Jump Qualification Group B during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Seungju Pyo #19 of Team South Korea falls onto the court against Team Japan during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool A volleyball on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin(not in picture) of Team Chinese Taipei celebrate as they win against Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of Team China during the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 31, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Ayeisha McFerran of Team Ireland reacts following a loss in the Women’s Preliminary Pool A match between Ireland and Great Britain on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Trevor Stewart of Team United States competes in the 4 x 400m Mixed Relay Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Emily Diamond (R) of Team Great Britain and Camille Laus of Team Belgium compete in the 4 x 400m Mixed Relay Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Runners pass their batons in the 4x400m Relay Mixed Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Corinna Schwab of Germany falls during the 4x400m Mixed Relay during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Runners stumble during the baton handoff in the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Runners pass their batons in the 4x400m Relay Mixed Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Tovea Jenkins of Team Jamaica reacts during the 4x400m Relay Mixed Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sara Kuivisto of Finland after her run in the Women’s 800m semifinal during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Shaun Maswanganyi of South Africa in the heats of the men’s 100m during the Athletics event on Day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Tloliso Gift Leotlela of South Africa in the heats of the men’s 100m during the Athletics event on Day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Kajetan Duszynski of Poland wins the 4x400m Mixed Relay for Poland during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Athletes prepare to compete in the Women’s 100m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica compete in the Women’s 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Elaine Thompson Herah of Jamaica wins the Women’s 100m Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Elaine Thompson Herah of Jamaica celebrates winning the Women’s 100m Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Gold medalist Daniel Stahl and silver medalist Simon Pettersson of Sweden celebrate after Men’s Discus Throw Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Lidianny Echevarria Benitez #1 compete with Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega #2 of Team Cuba against Team Netherlands during the Women’s Lucky Loser beach volleyball on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Paola Ogechi Egonu #18 of Team Italy serves against Team China during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool B volleyball on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Danick Snelder of Team Netherlands shoots at goal during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A handball match between Norway and Netherlands on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yoyogi National Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Bam Adebayo #13 of Team United States dunks against Tomas Satoransky #8 of team Czech Republic during the first half of a Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group A game on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 31, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Alowesi Nakoci (C) of Fiji in action against Jasmine Joyce (L) of Great Britain during the Rugby Sevens Women’s Bronze Medal match between Fiji and Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Seraphine Okemba of France in action during the Rugby Sevens Women’s Gold Medal match between New Zealand and France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA
Aaron Wolf (white) of Japan and Teddy Riner (blue) of France compete during their men’s +90kg bout of the Mixed Team Final at the Judo events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
Tomoa Narasaki of Japan performs during a bouldering training session for the Sport Climbing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Dimitris Tosidis
Seo Chae-hyun of South Korea performs during a speed climbing training session for the Sport Climbing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Dimitris Tosidis
Winner Caeleb Dressel of the US competes in the men’s 100m Butterfly Final during the swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Patrick B. Kraemer DM/ ML
