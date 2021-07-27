Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 27 July

By Maverick Life Editors 27 July 2021

Gillian Sanders of Team South Africa dives into the water during the Women's Individual Triathlon on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of the 2020(1) games in Tokyo.

Maverick Life Editors

Zsofia Kovacs of Team Hungary, Gillian Sanders of Team South Africa and Alexandra Razarenova of Team ROC compete during the Women’s Individual Triathlon on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Candice Lill of Team South Africa jumps during the Women’s Cross-country race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Mountain Bike Course on July 27, 2021 in Izu, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Brad Tandy of Team South Africa warms up on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of Team New Zealand (right) and Benjamin Daniel and Alex Burger of Team South Africa compete in a Men’s Skiff – 49er class race on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 27, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa surfs during the Gold Medal match against Carissa Moore of Team United States on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Tatjana Schoemaker of Team South Africa finishes second in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke during the Swimming event on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
Simone Biles of the USA performs on the Vault during the Women’s Team final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. Biles withdrew from team finals, explaining that mental health concerns prompted her decision. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Grace Mc Callum of the USA performs on the Balance Beam during the Women’s Team final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Jordan Chiles of the USA performs during the Artistic Gymnastics Women Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021 EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Naomi Osaka of Team Japan serves during her Women’s Singles Third Round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Team Czech Republic on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Osaka was defeated by Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Janette Reed #9 of Team United States makes a catch at the wall in the seventh inning against Team Japan during the Softball Gold Medal Game between Team Japan and Team United States on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)
Jane Wacu Wairimu #1 of Team Kenya competes against Team South Korea during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool A volleyball on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Edith Mukuvilani #19 of Team Kenya falls against Team South Korea during the Women’s Preliminary – Pool A volleyball on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Mina Tanaka #11 of Team Japan and Saez Camila #18 of Team battle for the ball Chile during the Women’s Group E match between Chile and Japan on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Rifu, Miyagi, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
Kurt-Lee Arendse of Team South Africa runs with the ball under pressure from Santiago Alvarez and Santiago Mare of Team Argentina during the Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final match between South Africa and Argentina on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Timothy Drummond (L) and Samkelo Mvimbi of Team South Africa (R) battle for possession with Simon Pierre F Gougnard of Team Belgium during the Men’s Preliminary Pool B match between Belgium and South Africa on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Ito Mima of Team Japan serves the ball during her Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 16 match on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes of Team Ecuador competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 64kg Group A on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Mercedes Isabel Perez Tigrero of Team Colombia competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 64kg Group Aon day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Wen-Huei Chen of Team Chinese Taipei competes during the Weightlifting – Women’s 64kg Group A on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sabine Schut-Kery of Team USA riding Sanceo competes in the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Equestrian Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The South African national flag is raised during the medal ceremony for Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa for her silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke during the Swimming event on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)
(L-R) Gold Medalist Carissa Moore of Team United States and Silver Medalist Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa are seen during the medal ceremony on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

