Our World in Pictures: Week 29 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 23 July 2021

A doll hangs at a destroyed house after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 22 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Employees, aides and doctors shovel mud, furniture and files from a clinic on July 17, 2021 in Bad Neuenahr, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Volunteers and residents start the clean-up process at their shops and restaurants following severe flash flooding on July 18, 2021 in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
People walk in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China’s Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA
A girl plays with her pet dog in the flooded road after record downpours receded in Zhengzhou city in central China’s Henan province, 21 July 2021.  EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on July 22, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought emergency continues in California, Lake Oroville’s water levels are continuing to drop to 28 percent of capacity. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by the Ministry for Nature Protection of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) on 23 July 2021, shows a wildfire in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russia. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF NATURE PROTECTION OF YAKUTIA
Flames rise during a forest fire that started in Massis del Montgri area, in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, late 22 July 2021 (issued on 23 July 2021). EPA-EFE/David Borrat
A helicopter pours water onto the forest fire that originated in Girona, Spain, 22 July 2021. The fire has so far burnt around 20 hectares with no residential areas affected. EPA-EFE/DAVID BORRAT
Heavy plumes of smoke billowing from the Dixie fire are visible above the Plumas National Forest in Plumas and Butte Counties in California, USA, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
The Statue of Liberty sits behind a cloud of haze on July 20, 2021 in New York City. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wildfire smoke from the west has arrived in the tri-state area creating decreased visibility and a yellowish haze in many areas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People view the Manhattan skyline as it continues to sit under a haze on July 21, 2021 in New York City. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wildfire smoke from the west has arrived in the tri-state area creating decreased visibility and a yellowish haze in many areas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Jeff Bezos holds the aviation glasses that belonged to Amelia Earhart as he speaks during a press conference about his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard into space on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The New Shepard Blue Origin rocket lifts-off from the launch pad carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk prepare to launch on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes after a demonstration against the expansion of the new Jewish outpost of Eviatar on the lands of Beita village near the West Bank City of Nablus, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Israeli soldiers watch Palestinian protesters during clashes after a demonstration against the expansion of the new Jewish outpost of Eviatar on the lands of Beita village near the West Bank City of Nablus, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police patrolled Khayelitsha hot spots on July 22, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police patrolled Khayelitsha hot spots on July 22, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Citizens receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Zandspruit vaccination site on July 23, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A person crosses Bourke Street on July 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria is under strict lockdown as the state continues to record new community COVID-19 cases and work to stop the spread of the highly infectious delta coronavirus strain in the community. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Funeral workers bury the coffins of Covid-19 victims at Rorotan cemetery on July 18, 2021 in North Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia has imposed emergency restrictions at 15 locations outside Java and Bali, aiming to tame the recent spike in COVID-19. (Photo by Oscar Siagian/Getty Images)
A family prays in front of the grave of a relative who had just been buried due to covid19 at Rorotan cemetery on July 18, 2021 in North Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Oscar Siagian/Getty Images)
Two people hug in the middle of the dancefloor at Egg London nightclub in the early hours of July 19, 2021 in London, England. As of 12:01 on Monday, July 19, England dropped most of its remaining Covid-19 social restrictions, such as those requiring indoor mask-wearing and limits on group gatherings, among other rules. These changes come despite rising infections, pitting the country’s vaccination programme against the virus’s more contagious Delta variant. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Clubbers queue around the block at a few minutes to midnight waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to be dropped and for Pryzm nightclub to open its doors once more on July 18, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)
Flag bearers Phumelela Luphumlo Mbande and Chad Le Clos of Team South Africa lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
A general view outside the stadium as fireworks are let off during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
A drone display is seen over the top of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
General view inside the stadium as fireworks go off while Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
The torch carriers enter the stadium with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Performances dance during a light show during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
A performer dressed as a Samurai acts out a routine during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay – Pool/Getty Images)
A Yemeni vendor rides a motorcycle loaded with colorful balloons through a street on the last day of the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Sana’a, Yemen, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Twasa Seoke at the virtual memorial service of Tsepo Tshola on July 22, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Tshola was a renowned musician and former member of Sankomota, who sadly passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Marwin Weber from Germany jumps into the Maggia river during the qualification of the International Cliff Diving Championship in Ponte Brola, Switzerland, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Samuel Golay DM/ ML
