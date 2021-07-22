Newsdeck

Hungary to hold referendum on LGBT issues by early 2022

By Reuters 22 July 2021
Caption
epa09296425 People prepare rainbow flags to hand out in front of the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, 23 June 2021. The UEFA on 22 June turned down a request by the city of Munich to illuminate the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match between Germany and Hungary on 23 June. The move was seen as a protest against a new law in Hungary that bans sharing content to under18s which is considered by the government to be promoting homosexuality or gender change. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to hold a referendum on legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues late this year or early next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Reuters

Orban announced the referendum on Wednesday, stepping up a culture war with the European Union.

The European Commission last week began legal action over the measures, which have been included in amendments to education and child protection laws. If successful, Brussels could hold up funding for Hungary while the restrictions are maintained.

“For Hungary, there are many more arguments in favour of European Union membership than against it. Joining the EU was the right decision, it was in our national interest and it remains to be the case,” Gergely Gulyas, Orban’s chief of staff, told a weekly news briefing.

But he said Hungary believed it had the right to comment on what he called “the rules of the club” and make decisions on its own on issues where it had not handed over authority to EU institutions.

Asked about the referendum, the EU Commission said it does not interfere with member states’ chosen methods of policymaking, although it considered the Hungarian law discriminatory.

The measures, which have caused anxiety in the LGBT community, ban the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools, ostensibly as a measure to prevent child abuse.

Several civil rights groups have criticised Orban’s reforms and a global survey last month by the Ipsos polling organisation found that 46% of Hungarians support same-sex marriage.

Gulyas said Hungary was still in talks with the Commission on its national pandemic recovery plan. But he added that the government would start pre-financing projects from the national budget.

The European Commission listed serious concerns about the rule of law in Poland and Hungary in a report on Tuesday that could help decide whether they receive billions of euros in EU funds to help recover from the pandemic.

Orban, who has been in power since 2010 and faces an election next April, portrays himself as a defender of traditional Christian values against Western liberalism.

He owes some of his electoral success to a hard line against immigration, but as that subject has ceased to dominate the agenda, he has nailed his colours to issues of gender and sexuality. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves in Budapest and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels; Editing by Alison Williams, Timothy Heritage and Giles Elgood)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

GROUNDUP

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola’s law firm bungled National Lottery corruption probe, three times

By Raymond Joseph and Anton van Zyl for GroundUp

COVID-19 UPDATE

Western Cape: Weekend vaccinations to be boosted in wake of taxi violence disruptions to roll-out

Victoria O’Regan
6 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Looting List

Zapiro
39 mins ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

PARLIAMENT

Almost 2,000 awaiting trial over public disorder; NPA asserts prosecutorial independence in ‘politicised environment’
Marianne Merten 15 hours ago
5 mins

It is illegal in China to seductively eat a banana on a live stream.

OP-ED

The King and I: Zulu royal house conflict escalates – and at the centre is Buthelezi

Cyril Madlala 15 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: THE AFTERMATH

What last week’s vandalising of our research clinic in Kliptown, Soweto, means to science

Glenda Gray, Anusha Nana, Erica Lazarus, Fatima Mayat and Ravindre Panchia
18 hours ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

Rival Boko Haram faction growing in power and influence as it targets state in Cameroon 

Agha-Nwi Fru and Teniola Tayo
1 hour ago
5 mins

MUG'S GAMES

Delayed and fanless Tokyo Olympics has come at great cost

Elaine Lies
3 hours ago
3 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: UK military unit in Colombia ‘assisted’ police force that killed 63 protesters

Matt Kennard and Molly Antigone Hall
6 hours ago
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved