Ingredients
200 g smoked salmon slices
250 g mascarpone
1 Tbsp fennel fronds, chopped very finely
1 Tbsp lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
1 garlic chive, chopped
2 slim spring onions, chopped finely
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 heaped tsp powdered gelatine
2 Tbsp hot (not boiling) milk
1 tsp olive oil for greasing the ramekins
Lemon wedges for serving
Method
Choose half of the slices of smoked salmon (the best looking, neatest ones) and keep them to one side. Chop the remaining slices into tiny pieces.
Scoop the mascarpone into a bowl and stir in the chopped salmon.
Add the fennel, chives, spring onions, lemon juice and zest, stir to combine evenly, season with a little salt and be generous with black pepper, and give it a stir.
Heat the milk but do not let it boil. Sprinkle a teaspoon of gelatine over the surface of the milk and immediately whisk until it is fully dissolved. While whisking, pour it slowly into the mixture until fully incorporated.
Oil 2 ramekins and pour off any excess olive oil. Line them with slices of smoked salmon, overhanging. Spoon in the mixture to fill, and drape the overhanging salmon neatly over the top. Refrigerate for 4 or 5 hours or until you need them. Garnish with fennel and serve with a lemon wedge. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Loch Ness contains more fresh water than all the lakes of England combined.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet