We had a dinner party for two to take our minds off all the recent stress we’ve all been facing, so I made these little salmon parcels with a filling of spring onion and garlic chives. Definitely a mood lifter worth lining up for a book.

Ingredients

200 g smoked salmon slices

250 g mascarpone

1 Tbsp fennel fronds, chopped very finely

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 garlic chive, chopped

2 slim spring onions, chopped finely

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 heaped tsp powdered gelatine

2 Tbsp hot (not boiling) milk

1 tsp olive oil for greasing the ramekins

Lemon wedges for serving

Method

Choose half of the slices of smoked salmon (the best looking, neatest ones) and keep them to one side. Chop the remaining slices into tiny pieces.

Scoop the mascarpone into a bowl and stir in the chopped salmon.

Add the fennel, chives, spring onions, lemon juice and zest, stir to combine evenly, season with a little salt and be generous with black pepper, and give it a stir.

Heat the milk but do not let it boil. Sprinkle a teaspoon of gelatine over the surface of the milk and immediately whisk until it is fully dissolved. While whisking, pour it slowly into the mixture until fully incorporated.

Oil 2 ramekins and pour off any excess olive oil. Line them with slices of smoked salmon, overhanging. Spoon in the mixture to fill, and drape the overhanging salmon neatly over the top. Refrigerate for 4 or 5 hours or until you need them. Garnish with fennel and serve with a lemon wedge. DM/TGIFood

