Tesla will ‘most likely’ restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk

By Reuters 21 July 2021
(Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg)

July 21 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.

Reuters

Musk’s comments come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases.

“Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin, it is most likely” Musk said at the B Word conference, where Square Inc’s Jack Dorsey also took part.

Musk said he personally owned bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, apart from bitcoin that Tesla and SpaceX owned.

Bitcoin was up 8% at $32,160.16, while ether surged 11.6% to $1,993.36. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

