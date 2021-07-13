Ingredients
1 head of cauliflower, about 700 g
1 large onion, chopped
2 Tbsp clarified butter
50 g blue cheese, chopped
200 g Cheddar, grated
40 g Parmesan, grated
200 ml cream
600 ml full cream milk
400 ml vegetable stock
1 Tbsp picked thyme leaves
A grating (¼ tsp) of nutmeg
Salt and white pepper to taste
Method
Sauté the onion in clarified butter until lightly golden.
Chop the cauliflower, including the stems but not the hard choke, and add to the onion. Stir and cook on a moderate heat for about 10 minutes, stirring now and then.
Add all of the remaining ingredients except the cheeses, salt and pepper, turn up the heat and bring to a boil, then turn down the heat to a simmer and cook gently for about 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.
Blend until smooth.
Stir in all of the cheese and simmer while stirring until it has all melted.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook gently for five minutes more and serve garnished with Parmesan shavings and a grating of nutmeg. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
