What’s cooking today: Cauliflower & three cheese soup

By Tony Jackman 13 July 2021

Cauliflower soup with Cheddar, Parmesan and blue cheese. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A familiar dish can sometimes be reimagined in a different context. So, the idea of ‘cauliflower cheese’ as a side dish with a roast can transform into a cauliflower and cheese soup. Like this...

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower, about 700 g

1 large onion, chopped

2 Tbsp clarified butter

50 g blue cheese, chopped

200 g Cheddar, grated

40 g Parmesan, grated

200 ml cream

600 ml full cream milk

400 ml vegetable stock

1 Tbsp picked thyme leaves

A grating (¼ tsp) of nutmeg

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

Sauté the onion in clarified butter until lightly golden.

Chop the cauliflower, including the stems but not the hard choke, and add to the onion. Stir and cook on a moderate heat for about 10 minutes, stirring now and then.

Add all of the remaining ingredients except the cheeses, salt and pepper, turn up the heat and bring to a boil, then turn down the heat to a simmer and cook gently for about 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender.

Blend until smooth.

Stir in all of the cheese and simmer while stirring until it has all melted.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook gently for five minutes more and serve garnished with Parmesan shavings and a grating of nutmeg. DM/TGIFood 

To enquire about Tony Jackman's book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected] 

