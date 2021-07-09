Ingredients
200 g seedless Thompson raisins
100 g dried cranberries
250 g sultanas
250 g dried peaches, chopped
250 g diced papaya cubes
250 g diced dried pineapple cubes
250 ml red wine vinegar
500 ml brown grape vinegar
2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
2 Tbsp finely chopped garlic
3 red chillies, chopped
1 cup water
1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes
100 g palm sugar, chopped
2 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground fennel
Salt to taste
Method
Put all the dried fruit into a bowl and pour in all the vinegar. Leave to steep for two hours.
Transfer the contents to a heavy-bottomed pot, including the remaining vinegar that has not been absorbed by the fruit. Put it on the stove on a medium heat. Add to it the ginger, garlic, chillies, water, tomatoes, spices and chopped palm sugar (or use jaggery). Season with a little salt.
Bring it to a boil, then turn down the heat to very low and let it simmer, covered, for about 90 minutes. Stir it occasionally to ensure that it does not catch at the bottom of the pot.
Leave to cool, then bottle in sterilised jars.
Ingredients
3 Tbsp tamarind paste
⅔ cup seedless dates, chopped
100 g palm sugar, chopped
2 Tbsp chopped fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 cups water
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp chilli powder
½ tsp ground fennel
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground ginger
Salt to taste
Method
Put everything in a pot on a low heat and stir until the chopped palm sugar is dissolved and the tamarind pulp disintegrates. Season with a little salt. Continue to cook very gently for 10 minutes, while stirring. Allow to cool and bottle in a sterilised jar.
Ingredients
2 cups chopped coriander
1 cup chopped mint
3 green chillies, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tbsp fresh ginger, very finely grated and mashed
1 tsp ground jeera/ cumin
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp Masala
Salt
1 drop of green food colouring
Method
Put all ingredients in a food processor and blend to the consistency you like. It can be rough in texture or finer if you prefer.
For a milder version, mix one third of the green chutney with two parts plain yoghurt and stir well. Drop a tiny bit of green food colouring into a teaspoon, then drop a little of it from the spoon into the green yoghurt chutney and stir it in. Don’t try pouring directly from the food colour bottle into the yoghurt; it might not turn out well. Green chutneys are good with seafood. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
A "butt load" is an actual unit of measurement. It's the equivalent of 490 litres of ale or 570 litres of wine.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet