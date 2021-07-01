ROLL-OUT UPDATE

South Africa opens up Covid vaccine registration for those 50 and older

By Victoria O’Regan 1 July 2021

(Photo: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg)

South Africans from the age of 50 can now register for Covid-19 vaccinations. Those aged 60 and older are encouraged to continue to register on the electronic system.

As of Thursday, 1 July, South Africans over the age of 50 are eligible to register for Covid-19 vaccinations, which are scheduled to begin on 15 July. The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) was scheduled to open for registration for this age group at 1pm on Thursday, but registration appeared to have already opened before the time.

Until now, only those over 60, healthcare workers and teachers and education sector workers have qualified to be vaccinated.

Last week, the acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, announced that people aged 50 and older would be able to register for the vaccine from 1 July. The vaccinations for this group will begin on 15 July, she said.

Briefing the media on Friday, 25 June, Kubayi-Ngubane also encouraged those aged 60 and older to continue to register for vaccinations.

“If you have a friend, family member, neighbour or loved one who is 60 years and above and is yet to vaccinate or register, please bring them along,” she said.

On Thursday morning, during his weekly media briefing, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde urged people over 50 to register for their vaccine via the EVDS.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are safe, provide excellent protection against serious Covid-19-related illness and death, and will save many lives,” Winde said in a statement afterwards.

He said that since 27 June, the province had started administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Winde said the Delta variant was driving Covid-19 cases in the province and had been traced in the Cape Metro, the Garden Route and the Overberg.

As of Thursday, there were 18,518 confirmed active cases in the province — 5,248 more than last week.

In his weekly update, health department head Dr Keith Cloete confirmed that cases were rapidly increasing.

How to register:

If you are aged 50 or older, you can register for a vaccine by:

  • Visiting https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/.
  • Dialling *134*832*your ID number# or *134*832# if you don’t have an ID number to register.
  • Using WhatsApp, text the word “Register” to 0600 123 456.
  • Calling the toll-free Covid-19 hotline, on 0800 029 999.
  • Registering in person at vaccination sites.

What do you need to register?

To register for a Covid-19 vaccination, you will need your ID number or passport, general contact information, the location of where you want to be vaccinated and, if relevant, your medical aid details. DM

The updated list of sites that are reporting vaccinations to the EVDS can be found here.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination report can be found here.

