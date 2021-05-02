CORONAVIRUS

Mkhize announces imminent arrival of the first batch of the Pfizer Covid vaccine

By Estelle Ellis 2 May 2021

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SEDAT SUNA)

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was expected to arrive in South Africa on Sunday night, but added that there had been a slight delay in the release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine (325,260 doses) was expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 2 May, just before midnight, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced.

He said a safety plan for the vaccines had been designed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), and all security agencies would be engaged to ensure that the necessary security procedures were in place for safe delivery of the vaccine.

“Upon arrival the entire batch will be transported initially to a central warehouse. Samples will be sent to the National Control Laboratory for quality assurance and, after release, will be distributed to the provinces.

“Following this initial delivery of Pfizer we are expecting approximately the same number of doses, ie, 325,260, to arrive on a weekly basis to a total of over 1.3 million doses by the end of May. Thereafter, the vaccine supply will increase to an average of 636,480 doses weekly from 31 May, which will see us accumulating close to 4.5 million doses by the end of June,” Mkhize said.

He said the doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were compounded at the Aspen Pharmacare sterile medicine plant in Gqeberha were expected to be released around the middle of May. 

Last week the director-general of the national Department of Health, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, told Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee they had expected the delivery of one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the week of 26 April.

Mkhize said the delay was due to “a protracted safety verification process with international regulatory agencies (the American Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority).

“This is a precautionary measure following the adverse findings during inspection of Emergent BioSolutions Bayview facility in the United States of America, one of the manufacturing partners of Johnson & Johnson, which prompted the authorities to extend their assessments of all Johnson & Johnson stock worldwide.” 

Fifteen million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US had to be discarded after the Food and Drug Administration made adverse findings relating to quality control against Emergency BioSolutions’ Bayview plant.

Mkhize said quality control assessments of the vaccines compounded at the Aspen plant in Gqeberha were ongoing. 

“We are confident that the final outcome will be positive and that, provided there are no further disruptions, Johnson & Johnson will be in a position to release the stock from the Aspen plant in Gqeberha by the middle of May. The stock is currently finished and ready for dispatch. 

“In the meantime, we will continue to vaccinate our healthcare workers with the remaining early access doses of Johnson & Johnson (through the Sisonke Implementation Study) and we will proceed to vaccinate with Pfizer. We therefore continue to call on all healthcare workers, including traditional healers, and all citizens 60 years and above to register on the EVDS [Electronic Vaccination Data System] as we continue to roll out vaccines.” 

Buthelezi said in his presentation that South Africa was expecting three million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the second quarter of the year, as well as 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine (enough for 2.35 million people, as this vaccine requires two shots). DM/MC

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 surge in India: a wake-up call for Africa to take pre-emptive action now

By Peter Fabricius

MAVERICK CITIZEN WEBINAR

Tremendous benefits of J&J vaccine seen in health workers, says Wits Professor Barry Schoub

Estelle Ellis
29 APR
6 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and three others arrested in connection with murder of Charl Kinnear

Vincent Cruywagen
29 APR
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

‘Rethink capitalism’ says Thuli Madonsela — activists and academics unite to call for Basic Income Guarantee

Mark Heywood
29 APR
5 mins

OP-ED

The rise and fall of South African cultural policy: The lessons we learnt from Australia (and then forgot)
Keyan G Tomaselli 29 APR
9 mins

Rome's first fire fighting crew used to force the owner of said blazing building to sell their property at a low price or let it burn to the ground.

WESTERN CAPE

Cop wounded in botched Macassar cash-in-transit heist on the Cape Flats

Rebecca Pitt 29 APR
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Tackling TB: A new trial is asking how to take tuberculosis tests to the people

Tiyese Jeranji for Spotlight
29 APR
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Government must urgently deal with South Africa’s deepening water crisis

Ferrial Adam
29 APR
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN ROOT CAUSE

On crop of the world: Cape Town neighbours plant seeds of hope during Covid-19

Marcela Guerrero Casas
29 APR
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Eastern Cape crisis: Only 1.5% usable water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam

Estelle Ellis
28 APR
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved