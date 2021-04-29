Newsdeck

Risks to Great Barrier Reef Could Thwart Tycoon’s Coal Plans

By Bloomberg 29 April 2021
Caption
CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Aerial views of The Great Barrier Reef are seen from above on August 7, 2009 in Cairns, Australia. A recent report by marine scientist Charlie Veron claims that the reef will be so degraded by warming seas that it will be gone within 20 years, and that this situation is now irreversible. He goes on to predict that once carbon dioxide levels hit levels predicted between 2030 and 2060, that all reefs will become extinct and their ecosystems would collapse. The area pictured is also where conservation celebrity Steve Irwin was killed by a singray. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) --Environmental risks posed to habitats including Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef mean a mining tycoon’s planned new coal project shouldn’t go ahead, according to regulators.

By David Stringer
Apr 29, 2021, 6:38 AM
Word Count: 314

The proximity of Central Queensland Coal’s proposed operation to the reef, off the country’s northeastern coast, other key ecological sites and groundwater ecosystems make it unsuitable to proceed, the state government’s department of environment and science said in a statement.

With an estimated operational life of 19 years, the project would “pose a significant risk to the saltmarsh, mangrove, seagrass and coral communities of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, and to threatened marine migratory species,” the department said.

A final decision on rejecting or approving the company’s plans will now be made by Australia’s Environment Minister Sussan Ley, most likely within the next 30 days. Central Queensland Coal is owned by Clive Palmer, a vocal businessman who’s used his mining sector fortune to make forays into politics and served for a single term in Australia’s lower house after winning a seat in 2013.

Read more: The Brash Billionaire Who Wants to Make Australia Great Again

New coal projects remain a bitterly divisive issue in Australia. Environmentalists and climate activists have used lawsuits and street protests to oppose developments, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison — who famously branded a lump of the fuel in parliament — has frequently offered support to a sector that’s a key driver of export earnings and a source of jobs in communities where he’ll seek support at a national election expected next year.

Central Queensland Coal intends to address potential impacts to the environment and groundwater resources, managing director Nui Harris said in a statement. The firm “will work closely with the department to mitigate these impacts, with a view of applying for an environmental license in the near future, to commence operations,” Harris said.

To contact the author of this story:
David Stringer in Melbourne at [email protected]

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ramaphosa admits to ‘massive system failure’ in the appointment of SOE boards

By Ferial Haffajee

MAVERICK CITIZEN WEBINAR

Tremendous benefits of J&J vaccine seen in health workers, says Wits Professor Barry Schoub

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The writing is on the wall: The good ship South Africa is on course to become a Greek tragedy

Ismail Lagardien
14 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trade unions representing public servants get ready to rumble
Ray Mahlaka 14 hours ago
3 mins

Elon Musk has specifically written into their spacesuit designers' contract that they "must look badass".

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Eastern Cape crisis: Only 1.5% usable water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam

Estelle Ellis 14 hours ago
7 mins

CABO DELGADO

SADC ministers agree to deploy a regional force in Mozambique

Peter Fabricius
14 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Has the value horse bolted?

Ninety One
3 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

With Madiba in Cuba: How Fidel Castro helped Nelson Mandela free South Africa

Raymond Suttner
14 hours ago
9 mins

Maverick Citizen Cartoon

My Baboon Teacher

Dr Jack & Curtis
28 APR
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved