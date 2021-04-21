Newsdeck

Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

By Reuters 21 April 2021

JAKARTA, April 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's navy is searching for a missing submarine with 53 people on board that went missing on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters.

By Augustinus Beo Da Costa

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said.

“We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message.

The military chief confirmed that assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members had been sought from Australia and Singapore. He said that contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Representatives of the defence departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 1,395-tonne KRI Nanggala-402 was built in Germany in 1978, according to the Indonesian cabinet secretariat’s website, and underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.

Indonesia in the past operated a fleet of 12 submarines purchased from the Soviet Union to patrol the waters of its sprawling archipelago.

But now it has a fleet of only five including two German-built Type 209 submarines and three newer South Korean vessels.

Indonesia has been seeking to upgrade its defence capabilities but some of its equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents involving in particular ageing military transport planes in recent years. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb and Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty and Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PYROCENE CAPE

Our Burning Mountain: The unearthly anatomy of a humanitarian emergency

By Tiara Walters

DAYS OF ZONDO

Meddling ministers and dodgy spooks: Inspector-General of Intelligence lays bare his woes to Zondo

Steve Kretzmann
3 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Fire Damage

Zapiro
23 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Impeachment sword won’t prevent Judge Hlophe from playing a major role in JSC Western Cape interviews
Marianne Thamm 14 hours ago
4 mins

Katy Perry is the only artist to rival Michael Jackson's five billboard #one singles off one album.

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Cape Town and Joburg blazes hide shocking truth about SA’s fire services

Steven Faulkner 47 mins ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

It’s now Lucky Montana against the world: Ex-Prasa CEO defies mountain of evidence against him

Steve Kretzmann
13 hours ago
6 mins

UNACCOUNTABLE #24

Auswell ‘tall trains’ Mashaba: The middleman who derailed Prasa

Open Secrets
15 hours ago
11 mins

A VROOM WITH A VIEW

Fancy that – turns out the new Toyota Prado is indeed better off-road than a Renault Sandero

Alexander Parker
6 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Curried mince frittata

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved