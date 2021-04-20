A monstrous fire laid siege to the city of Cape Town and its mountain during a global pandemic. The southeaster unleashed its might over the city. Historical landmarks burnt. Capetonians fled their homes in face masks, vulnerable people were stripped of their belongings and students were evacuated from a sanctuary of learning at the foothills of Table Mountain.
The international community watched as the unfolding disaster echoed in world headlines and six firefighters were injured in the trenches.
And, amid the bedlam and the inferno, unimaginable devastation would have been felt by the residents who could not speak for themselves – the plants and wildlife of Table Mountain National Park, a World Heritage site.
Starting on Sunday, 18 April at 8.45am, reportedly as a result of a cooking fire, the blaze that burnt hundreds of hectares was finally contained on the afternoon of Tuesday, 20 April. A second fire, under investigation, may have been ignited by an arsonist.
“I have such deep appreciation for the efforts of the City of Cape Town under Mayor Dan Plato, Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire and Volunteer Wildfire Services, as well as the SANDF, who were all supported by the Western Cape government,” said Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday.
Aerial resources are currently deployed and fighting the #CapeTownFire. #DidYouKnow The Huey helicopters that have been dispatched flies an approximate 4,000 hours and responds to an average of 300 fires annually@TableMountainNP @environmentza @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/Ra7G4g6H0k
— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 20, 2021
“I especially want to thank the hard-working men and women who are serving on the frontline, risking their lives to put a stop to the fires. Their efforts have been nothing short of heroic. I also want to thank the many NGOs, private businesses and residents in the province who have generously made donations to support our firefighters’ efforts.
“It is incredibly heart-warming to see how we have come together as a province and as a city in this time of crisis to save our mountain and heritage sites.”
Here’s how it happened:
