Fatima Sydow’s oven-baked kingklip from her book, Fatima Sydow Cooks (Human & Rousseau). (Photo: Henk Hattingh)

Kingklip is one of South Africa’s favourite fishes (writes Fatima Sydow in her new book, Fatima Sydow Cooks). I love it because it can be baked or fried and its slightly sweet, meaty taste works so well with lots of different kinds of seasoning and sauces.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 pieces kingklip, filleted, cleaned. and scaled

5 ml (1 tsp) turmeric

15 ml (1 tbsp) roasted masala

5 ml (1 tsp) black pepper salt to taste

60 ml (4 tbsp) oil

8 slices fresh lemon

Sauce

75 ml (5 tbsp) honey

75 ml (5 tbsp) chilli sauce

Juice of a lemon

Salt, to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 240°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper or foil. Rub all the spices, salt and oil over the fish. Then place the lemon slices on top. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

For the sauce: Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Remove the fish from the oven and pour over half the sauce. Bake for another 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the fish from the oven again, pour over the remaining sauce and serve.

Tip: You can use this recipe for snoek or salmon as well. DM/TGIFood

