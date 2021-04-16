Find more recipes from her book here
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
4 pieces kingklip, filleted, cleaned. and scaled
5 ml (1 tsp) turmeric
15 ml (1 tbsp) roasted masala
5 ml (1 tsp) black pepper salt to taste
60 ml (4 tbsp) oil
8 slices fresh lemon
Sauce
75 ml (5 tbsp) honey
75 ml (5 tbsp) chilli sauce
Juice of a lemon
Salt, to taste
Method
Preheat the oven to 240°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper or foil. Rub all the spices, salt and oil over the fish. Then place the lemon slices on top. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
For the sauce: Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Remove the fish from the oven and pour over half the sauce. Bake for another 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the fish from the oven again, pour over the remaining sauce and serve.
Tip: You can use this recipe for snoek or salmon as well. DM/TGIFood
