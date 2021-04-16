World

Crossed Out – 17 April 2021

By Gonzo 16 April 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS ANALYSIS

When Indecency & Hatred came to town: It was Judicial Service Commission that brought politics, not the judges

By Rebecca Davis

Maverick Citizen: Roll-out

Covid vaccine registration system to go live after 4pm for those over 60

Estelle Ellis
4 hours ago
6 mins

REFLECTION

Celicia Serenata: One of the lion-hearted

By her friends, work colleagues, and family
2 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

ANALYSIS

Mantashe’s apparatchik-speak at Zondo Commission undermines Parliament
Marianne Merten 15 hours ago
7 mins

Beer is drinkable after a nuclear explosion.

CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY DIGEST #28

SA suspends use of J&J jab, launches phase two of the vaccination programme and extends support for businesses

Christi Nortier 1 hour ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

Vaccine nationalism and African government deficiencies proving to be significant barriers to roll-out 

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
24 mins ago
5 mins

WEBINAR

Mental Reset: Twelve practical steps towards a more meaningful life

Sandisiwe Shoba
15 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

‘Illegal’ school teaches hundreds of pupils whom education department hasn’t placed

Vincent Lali for GroundUp
34 mins ago
3 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

George Floyd: State recalls expert to refute SA-trained doctor’s ‘exhaust fumes’ testimony

An Wentzel
2 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved