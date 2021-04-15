World

Pence Gets Pacemaker After Experiencing Slow Heart Rate

By Bloomberg 15 April 2021
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) --Former Vice President Mike Pence said he had a pacemaker implanted after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate during the past two weeks and is expected to fully recover.

By Mark Niquette
Apr 15, 2021, 9:47 PM
Pence, 61, said in a statement that he underwent the procedure to implant a pacemaker Wednesday after consultation with his doctors. He said he disclosed a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block in his heart when he was nominated in 2016 as Donald Trump’s running mate.

The former vice president called the surgery at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Northern Virginia, “routine” and said he’s expected to return to normal activity in the coming days.

Pence, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, last week launched the advocacy group Advancing American Freedom to promote his agenda and defend the Trump administration’s record. He’s also joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow.

The former vice president has been expected to appear in public more often after keeping a low profile upon leaving office on Jan. 20, starting with a speech late this month in the early-primary state of South Carolina. He’s also publishing his autobiography as part of a two-book deal, with the first book tentatively scheduled for publication in 2023, Simon & Schuster announced last week.

