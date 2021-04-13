Students have been pleading for years for Damelin college to provide them with certificates, textbooks, access to online classes and refunds that are owed to them.
In December 2020, students held a sit-in to demand their refunds. Then, two weeks ago, students demanded refunds after the college closed its Nelspruit campus allegedly without informing them. Scores of students have written about their experiences online. Some of the complaints date as far back as 2015.
One student who spoke to Maverick Citizen, Idah Makalani, applied for a refund of R16,000 in February 2020. She had to repeat the refund application twice because employees left the college and failed to file her forms. Her calls to Damelin were put on hold or simply cut off after she enquired about her pending refund.
Despite claiming to not know of the matter when Maverick Citizen made enquiries, Damelin made contact with the student and refunded the money on the same day.
Maverick Citizen sent a list of questions to the college, but Damelin claimed they had no record of any requests for refunds.
The questions pertained to the college’s refund policy, admittance of international students and when Makalani could expect to receive the refund she requested in February 2020.
In the interests of transparency we share our questions to Damelin, as well as Damelin’s response:
Damelin’s response:
We believe several of our questions remain unanswered. If any students have had issues with negotiating their refunds from Damelin, we invite them to contact us at [email protected]. DM/MC
"After listening for 10 minutes I realised it's not so easy." ~ Donald Trump
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet