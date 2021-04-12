Murder accused Melvin Volkwyn testified in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, 12 April. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

Hairstylist Mervin ‘Mel’ Volkwyn (42) has denied murdering two-year-old Orderick Lucas and dumping his body in a drain. Appearing in the Western Cape High Court, Volkwyn claimed that he loved Orderick very much.

This was part of Mervin Volkwyn’s testimony before acting judge Nolundi Nyati on Monday, 12 April. Volkwyn sobbed when he talked about his alleged assault at the hands of police shortly after his arrest.

Two-year-old Orderick was reported missing on 28 March 2019. His body was found on 2 April 2019, in a storm drain in Wittebol Street in Melton Rose, a suburb of Eerste River.

The state says Orderick was last seen in Volkwyn’s company and alleges that he killed the boy. A witness also testified that she saw the accused pulling a large black suitcase on wheels at the time Orderick went missing. Volkwyn has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

During earlier testimony, the victim’s mother, Davedine, claimed the accused had pulled out Orderick’s tooth with a pair of pliers. Medical reports indicated that Orderick had ulcers on his penis, a rash on his buttocks, mouth and pubic area, sores on his head and a fractured arm.

Much of Volkwyn’s testimony tallied with earlier versions heard in court that he and the deceased’s mother smoked mandrax and tik every day and that Davedine blew smoke into Orderick’s face when he irritated her. He claimed she never brought food for Orderick when she left the child with him, and that Orderick was always filthy. Volkwyn denied pulling the boy’s tooth out with pliers, telling the court that he used a piece of string.

The child’s mother claims Volkwyn was last seen with Orderick but he denies this. He said in his evidence, “I gave Orderick to his mother on the morning of Saturday, 24 March. She left the child with me on Friday night, 23 March, and only came back around 6am the next morning.

“Davedine’s face was swollen. I asked her what happened and she told me she was assaulted by people who accused her of stealing a cellphone. I had no more nappies left and after cleaning Orderick I put a plastic bag on him and handed him to his mother. That was the last time I saw him alive.”

Asked about testimony of having been seen pulling a large black suitcase on wheels on Monday, 25 March, he said: “I don’t have a large black suitcase. I was carrying my sling bag with all my hairdressing equipment.”

Earlier the court heard the accused explain in detail how he was allegedly assaulted by police officers at Mfuleni police station. This happened on 28 March 2019, when he and Davedine had filed a missing person’s report.

“The police smacked me with a teargas canister. I was handcuffed to a stair. A plastic was filled with water, the chair bent backwards and the bag with water was tied around my face. While they did this, I heard the police asking where the child is,” he said.

The prosecution will cross-examine Volkwyn when the case continues on Tuesday. DM/MC

