Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Cars, Musk Says

By Bloomberg 24 March 2021
Having stunned the market with its audacious bet on Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla Inc. will now start accepting the world’s largest electronic currency as payment for its electric cars.

By Katrina Nicholas

(Bloomberg) — 

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that “you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin” and that paying by Bitcoin will also be available to customers outside the U.S. later this year. He added that Tesla will only use internal and open-source software and that any Bitcoin paid to the company will be retained as Bitcoin and not converted to a fiat currency. All vehicles will be priced in dollars.

California-based Tesla disclosed its $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in February and said it intended to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment, sending prices to a record. The world’s leading EV maker made the Bitcoin bet after updating its investment policy in January to allow it to buy digital assets.

Bitcoin climbed as high as 5.1% to $57,204. The token has fluctuated wildly after hitting a record $61,742 on March 13. Tesla shares dropped 4.6% to $631.83 as of 3:40 p.m. in New York, and are up more than 500% in the past year.

Read More: Using Bitcoin to Buy a Tesla? Get Ready to Hear From the IRS

Tesla’s embrace of the cryptocurrency fuels a debate over whether longer-term investors such as corporate treasurers, family offices and insurers will seek exposure to the digital token. While prominent Wall Street figures have come out in support of Bitcoin, there are big challenges for any companies following suit by adding virtual coins to balance sheets.

World's largest cryptocurrency jumps after Tesla news

“Tesla and other companies are showing that crypto is here to stay, and its mainstream adoption is only going to increase,” said Simon Peters, analyst at investment platform eToro.

In addition to lending increased legitimacy to electronic currencies, Musk’s embrace of Bitcoin fits his maverick image. The billionaire has often tweeted about cryptocurrency-related topics and recently called Bitcoin “a good thing” in an interview. Dogecoin, the once tongue-in-cheek digital currency, also soared to records in February after Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted about it.

(Adds link to story on possible taxable consequences. Updates prices.)

–With assistance from Max Zimmerman, Sid Verma and Olivia Raimonde.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
