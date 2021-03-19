Business Maverick

Record Defaults Hit Weak Chinese Firms as Liquidity Tightens

By Bloomberg 19 March 2021
Caption
Construction workers stand on a scaffolding at a construction site for a residential development on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

It’s becoming clearer which parts of China’s corporate sector are most at risk of credit-market stress as Beijing pulls back liquidity: property firms, local government financing vehicles and energy producers.

Developers account for a fifth of the $10 billion worth of delinquencies in China this year, while some concern is growing over local state-linked firms after one based in Chongqing missed payments on commercial bills. Coal companies in the country’s northeast are struggling to refinance in the wake of a shock default by a state-owned firm late last year.

Beijing is walking a tightrope of allowing struggling companies to default while trying to avoid stress spilling over into the broader credit market. The Communist Party is making the reduction of financial risk a priority this year as a strengthening economy gives officials room to tackle the nation’s debt mountain. So far its efforts seem to be working: a key indicator of risk appetite in the broader market has remained robust despite rising delinquencies.

“As credit policy normalizes, it will be more difficult to roll over debt and we expect to see more defaults in the quarters to come,” said Carol Liao, China economist at Pimco Asia Ltd. Industries with overcapacity, signs of overheating or that are environmentally unfriendly face some of the biggest risks, she said. They include the coal industry and smaller, highly leveraged developers with projects concentrated in lower-tier Chinese cities.

Read more about stress in China’s credit markets:
Investors Are Learning to Live With China’s Credit Defaults
China State Firms Once Deemed ‘Safe’ Now Rocked by Defaults
Why China’s Debt Defaults Are More Alarming This Time: QuickTake
The Ticking Debt Bomb in China’s $16.6 Trillion Bond Market

Borrowers have defaulted on some $10 billion of bonds in China’s onshore and offshore credit markets so far in 2021, the highest on record compared to the same period in previous years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Property

A clampdown on leverage in China’s debt-bloated property sector has brought defaults as Beijing looks to curb borrowing with the “three red lines” effort. The policy limits the capacity of highly indebted firms to raise fresh capital in the credit market.

Some weaker real estate firms’ bonds have underperformed this year as investors show concern about the refinancing capability of weaker and highly leveraged developers after the high-profile delinquency by China Fortune Land Development Co. and two missed payments by Chongqing Sincere Yuanchuang Industrial Co.

Funding Squeeze

Listed builders have sold less new onshore debt each month than the total due since June, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, the longest negative net financing streak since at least 2015. The firms entered 2021 having to refinance or repay 309 billion yuan ($48 billion) in outstanding local bonds, the highest maturity wall in at least 11 years, the data show.

Local Government Financing Vehicles

Weaker local government-backed borrowers in China are also showing increased signs of stress. While LGFVs have a so-far-unblemished record in public debt markets, there has been a default by a local state-linked firm on commercial bills this year.

Chongqing Energy Investment Group Co.’s dollar note due in 2022 lost more than half its value after it emerged the firm failed to pay 915 million yuan of borrowings. Analysts are also flagging rising credit risks among LGFVs in Hunan and Yunnan provinces while saying local-government credit divergence is set to accelerate. So-called hidden debt at local levels was elevated to a “national security” issue at China’s annual legislative meetings this month.

“We definitely will be even more prudent with name selection now as most of these entities still rely on an active primary market” to roll over debt and require fresh capital inflows, said Edmund Goh, Asia fixed-income investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Shanghai. Focus will now be on short-term cash coverage and asset quality for local SOEs, he added.

Coal Firms

Refinancing pressures in China’s coal-producing regions are set to squeeze commodity firms in those locales. The sector has struggled to restore investor confidence following the default of Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group Co. in November, and already faces challenges as Beijing pursues consolidation and a national goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Mounting Pressure

The refinancing ratio, which measures the level of monthly issuance relative to maturing debt, weakened the most in neighboring Shanxi and Hebei provinces, according to data compiled by Bloomberg of corporate bonds issued in China. Companies in Shanxi, one of China’s biggest coal producers, only raised enough money to cover 25% of February’s maturing debt, the least in nearly three years and versus 184% in December. February’s figure for Hebei firms was 18%, compared with 124% in December.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Preferred bidders unveiled for 2,000MW of emergency power — with the first flow in August 2022

By Ed Stoddard

DAYS OF ZONDO

Disgraced ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh feels the heat on McKinsey and Lynne Brown meetings prior to joining power utility

Des Erasmus
6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Interim results: African Rainbow Capital fast-tracks review of its fee structure

Stephen Gunnion
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK WEBINAR

Hi ho silver: Not everything that glitters is gold
Sandisiwe Shoba 12 hours ago
3 mins

The late Bill Paxton is the only actor to have been killed by an Alien, Predator and a Terminator.

OPINIONISTA

Rotten harvest: How the seeds of the agriculture department’s poor performance were planted

Xolisa Phillip 7 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Powerful, pricey German perfection: The thrill of BMW’s M3 and M4 Competition

Melinda Ferguson
9 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Tackling the global learning crisis

Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

January retail trade sales slump, adding to South Africa’s economic gloom

Ed Stoddard
18 MAR
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Nedbank holds back on dividend despite second-half recovery

Stephen Gunnion
17 MAR
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Is it time for offence or defence?

Ninety One
10 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved