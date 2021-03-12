TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Easy white loaf

By The Foodie's Wife 12 March 2021

A simple white loaf of bread, easy to make and unfussy. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This basic white bread makes an attractive loaf and is both economical and easy to make.

Ingredients

500 g white bread flour

425 ml warm (not hot) water

10 g yeast

1 tsp salt

Method

Mix the yeast and water and allow to stand for 10 minutes.

Sift the flour and salt together, then mix in the yeast and water. This will produce a sticky dough which can be rolled into a ball, adding flour to your hands. Cover the mixture with a damp cloth and leave to rise for an hour in a warm place.

Remove the risen mixture from the bowl with a pastry spatula and place on a floured board. Flatten and knead for about 10 minutes, then form into a loaf and place in a standard bread tin, covered. Leave for about 40 minutes to rise again.

Bake at 240℃ for the first 20 minutes and turn down to 200℃ for the last 20 minutes. Remove from the oven when golden brown.

TGIFood tip: To create an attractive loaf, when the bread has been kneaded after rising the first time, flatten the dough on a floured bread board and cut into six strips. Roll each of the strips and place side by side in the bread tin. Proceed as above. This is the loaf as illustrated. It cuts perfectly into firm slices. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

Dead Matter (Part Two): The lion, the conservationist and South Africa’s future deputy president

By Kevin Bloom

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Easy white loaf

The Foodie's Wife
2 mins ago
2 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Development finance: Funder vs funder in R500m pot factory fiasco

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
13 hours ago
16 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Our Constitution and democracy are in grave danger from Zuma and his efforts to scuttle the Zondo Commission
Omry Makgoale 15 hours ago
4 mins

"What is to be done with the millions of facts that bear witness that men fully understanding their real interests have left them in the background and rushed headlong to meet peril and danger?" ~ Fyodor Dostoyevsky

DAYS OF ZONDO

Siyabonga Gama chalks up his astounding reinstatement at Transnet to his negotiating skills

Steve Kretzmann 13 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Zuma uses ‘fake law’ and populist distraction to obscure the rule of law and escape justice

Pierre De Vos
15 hours ago
8 mins

GASTROTURF

Dickens Twist: Please sir, I want some more empathy

Tony Jackman
19 mins ago
9 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Cellphone pinging service was used in a gang war, ex-policeman tells court during Zane Kilian bail hearing

Vincent Cruywagen
13 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Pick Your Phobia

Stephen Francis & Rico
13 hours ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved