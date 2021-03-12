On top of that, about 80% of listed companies in Hong Kong pay fees below the average each year, which “indicates significant skewing of fees,” the regulator said in the report.
“Of significant relevance to the FRC is whether audit quality has been maintained in these market conditions,” Marek Grabowski, the regulator’s chief executive officer, said in the report.
Hong Kong’s market has added more than 1,140 companies over the period, while the city has seen a net increase of only six accounting firms.
Audit fees paid by the top 20 listed companies, led by HSBC Holdings Plc, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and Bank of China Ltd., amounted to HK$3.45 billion ($445 million) in 2019, representing 28% of the total paid by all listed firms.
|Rank
|Listed Company
|Audit Fee in 2019 (HK$ million)
|1
|HSBC Holdings Plc
|668
|2
|CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
|246
|3
|Bank of China Ltd
|244
|4
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
|226
|5
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|193
|Source: Financial Reporting Council
The regulator also found big firms auditing more than 100 listed companies per year dominate the market, with the 6 “Category A” firms having more than 70% of the market since 2013.
High cost of entry and interdependence among major firms have “significant implications” in audit services, the FRC said.
