Newsdeck

‘We’re not racist’, Prince William says after Meghan and Harry interview

By Reuters 11 March 2021
Caption
epa07088251 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) leave after the royal wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Prince William said on Thursday that Britain's royals were not racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

By Michael Holden

The revelation emerged during an explosive tell-all interview Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, gave to Oprah Winfrey which was aired on Sunday, plunging the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Princess Diana, William and Harry’s mother.

On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do,” William, 38, said.

Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

In the two-hour show, Meghan also said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, the princes’ grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

The statement added the issues of race were concerning and would be treated very seriously, but pointedly stated “some recollections may vary”.

The Palace have said that it was a family matter that should be dealt with privately.

During the interview, Harry laid bare how distant he had come from the other members of his family, saying his father had stopped taking his calls at one point, and saying there was “space” in his relationship with William.

“Much will continue to be said about that … as I said before, you know, I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience,” he said. “But we’re on different paths.”

The interview was watched by 12.4 million viewers in Britain and 17.1 million in the United States.

It has proved divisive among the British public: some believe it showed how outdated and intolerant the institution was, while others decried it as a self-serving assault that neither Elizabeth nor her family deserved. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban Xenophobia: Foreign traders tormented by violence, vandals and fear

By Desiree Erasmus

Maverick Citizen

History’s hangover: Apartheid opened markets for drug lords who were allowed to flourish in exchange for intel

Vincent Cruywagen
16 mins ago
5 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

The fight for control of Crime Intelligence: Jacobs and Sitole in labour court showdown

Shaun Smillie
14 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Daily Maverick 168

The Namibians for whom Czechoslovakia is forever home
Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
7 mins

More people suffer from obesity than hunger.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Rico 17 hours ago
< 1 min

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain backs most of the world’s repressive regimes, new analysis shows

Phil Miller
5 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

A dismissive Brian Molefe maintains innocence despite allegations of a litany of failures

Greg Nicolson
14 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Mpumalanga government paves way for mining in protected grasslands

Masego Mafata
16 hours ago
3 mins

STREET TALK

Power, money and corruption (Video)

Street Talk
60 mins ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved