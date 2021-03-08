Watch: Covid Debt Crunch Needs Transparency: IMF and World Bank

The pandemic has contributed to an increase in violence against women and is reinforcing gender inequality in many countries, with women on average having roughly three-quarters of the legal rights of men, according to the World Bank.

While laws have improved in some countries, women in many nations still face legal limits on economic opportunities, including restrictions on travel without a male guardian, the lender said.

Pazarbasioglu of the IMF said it’s very important to have “a women’s lens in policies.”

“That’s what we are pushing in our surveillance, in our lending, in our analytical work and in our capacity development,” she said.

Pazarbasioglu and Reinhart wrote an opinion piece published by Bloomberg on Monday arguing for greater transparency in finance to help address growing inequality within countries and across borders.