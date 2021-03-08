Business Maverick

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Marries Seattle Science Teacher

By Bloomberg 8 March 2021
Caption
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (not seen) and his wife MacKenzie Bezos pose as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin. Photographer: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/Getty Images

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest women, has married a Seattle science teacher, who promptly declared he plans to help give away most of their wealth to charity.

Dan Jewett, a teacher at the private Lakeside School, signaled the marriage on the website for the Giving Pledge, the movement created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage billionaire philanthropy.

“In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote in a March 6 post under Scott’s page on the pledge’s website.

Jewett said in the letter he’s been a teacher for the majority of his life and has never “sought to gather the kind of wealth required” for charity pledges.

Scott, 50, is the world’s 22nd-richest person with a net worth of $53.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since the Bezoses’ divorce in 2019, she’s become one of the most important philanthropists of her generation. Scott gave away almost $6 billion last year, probably a record annual distribution for a living person. The money primarily went to small charities and institutions such as historically Black colleges that don’t necessarily benefit from billionaire largesse.

Writing on Medium last year, Scott said that she had asked her team to figure out how to give away her money faster.

“Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” Bezos said in a statement through an Amazon spokesman. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the marriage.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc., is the world’s richest person with a $176.6 billion fortune, according to the ranking.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

South Africa’s chrome sector, like its coal counterpart, is becoming increasingly opaque

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 Q&A

Rebosis is not technically insolvent; there’s an agenda to destroy black success, says CEO Sisa Ngebulana

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK MOTORING

South African car sales have taken a bath – but there is hope

Alexander Parker
7 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 22 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Jenitha John: Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater
Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
5 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract

Pieter-Louis Myburgh 04 MAR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The socialist experiment has failed universally, so why should SA’s National Health Insurance be any different?

Michael Settas
6 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The world is addicted to coal; it’s time for the planet to go into rehab

Roland Ngam
6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

FirstRand declares a dividend in rebound from the worst of Covid

Stephen Gunnion
04 MAR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Scramble for Covid-19 vaccine exposes pitfalls of Africa’s low investment in research and development

McLean Sibanda
6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff implosion: Balance sheet fraud, it appears, is taken seriously in Germany

Sasha Planting
04 MAR
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved