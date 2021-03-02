STREET TALK

Nursing during the Covid-19 Pandemic: Burnout alert

By Street Talk 2 March 2021

Have you ever complained about receiving a negative experience from a nurse? You may start to understand why, when you consider the stresses and demands of their daily tasks. Burnout is real. We speak to a group of nurses about their working life through the Covid-19 pandemic and how they're struggling to keep up. 

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

 

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

 

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

