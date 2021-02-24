BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s 2021 Budget in a Box

By Sasha Planting 24 February 2021

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget speech on Wednesday, 24 February 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know:

  1. South Africa’s budget deficit has been revised to 14% of GDP in 2020/21.
  2. Gross debt has increased from 65.6% to 80.3% of GDP for 2020/21.
  3. Debt is projected to stabilise at 88.9% of GDP in 2025/26.
  4. Government has pencilled in a primary surplus (when total revenue exceeds non-interest expenditure) for 2024/25.
  5. This depends on many things, including a 1.2% annual wage increase over three years for public servants.
  6. This will result in cuts to the wage bill of R303-billion over the next four years including 2020/21.
  7. Social grants increased by less than inflation.
  8. The Land Bank was the only SOE to be bailed out – to the tune of R9-billion over three years.
  9. The government has allocated R9-billion to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign over the medium term. The balance will be funded by the private sector.
  10. Debt-service costs will average 20.9% of gross tax revenue over the medium term, that is 21c of every rand is spent servicing interest.
  11. Total government spending will amount to R2-trillion every year for the next three years.
  12.  Big-ticket items include R402.9-billion on learning and culture, R335.2-billion on social development and R248.8-billion on health in 2021/22.
  13.  Funding for new and urgent priorities (vaccines) is provided through reprioritisation and reallocation of existing baselines.
  14.  No personal tax hikes! The intention to raise R40-billion over the next four years did not materialise, thanks to better-than-expected revenue collection.
  15.  Also, personal income tax brackets will shift upwards by more than the inflation rate of 4%.
  16.  Corporate tax will decline from 28% to 27%.
  17.  Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco rise by a hefty 8% for 2021/22.
  18. The fuel levy will increase by 15c/litre while the RAF levy will increase by 11c/litre.
  19.  The UIF contribution ceiling will be set at R17,711.58 per month from 1 March.
  20. Mass public employment programmes are allocated R11-billion. BM
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Business Maverick

Budget: Rand and bonds rally as local debt issuance cut – reaction from economists broadly positive

By Ed Stoddard

OPINIONISTA

Hopelessness stalks the land, but discussion, debate and disagreement offer hope

Oscar Van Heerden
7 mins ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Mboweni’s hard stance on a wage freeze for public servants starts to pay off

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 23 mins ago

Sponsored Content

Probabilities, expectations, and asymmetries in global bond markets
Prescient Investment Management 4 mins ago
6 mins

The Ying and Yang symbol predates Taoism by 700 years. It was a shield logo in ancient Rome.

BUDGET 2021

Mboweni comes to the Land Bank’s rescue (again)

Ray Mahlaka 8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More damage to South Africa’s labour market as unemployment hits new high

Ray Mahlaka
23 FEB
3 mins

Business Maverick

Harmony reinstates dividend as gold price boosts earnings 

Ed Stoddard
16 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Ox tales: Can China do the heavy lifting?

Ninety One
6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another milestone: Aveng records first headline earnings profit since 2014

Sasha Planting
24 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Kumba latest in Anglo stable to post record earnings — now it’s set to expand Sishen mine

Ed Stoddard
23 FEB
2 mins