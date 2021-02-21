Newsdeck

U.S. Says ‘Ball in Iran’s Court’ to Revive Nuclear Deal

By Bloomberg 21 February 2021
Caption
ISFAHAN, IRAN - MARCH 30: A worker walks inside of an uranium conversion facility March 30, 2005 just outside the city of Isfahan, about 254 miles (410 kilometers), south of capital Tehran, Iran. The cities of Isfahan and Natanz in central Iran are home to the heart of Iran's nuclear program. The facility in Isfahan makes hexaflouride gas, which is then enriched by feeding it into centrifuges at a facility in Natanz, Iran. Iran's President Mohammad Khatami and the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Gholamreza Aghazadeh is scheduled to visit the facilities. (Photo by Getty Images) Photographer: Getty Images/Getty Images Europe

A standoff between Iran and the U.S. deepened on Sunday over reviving the nuclear deal, days before the Islamic Republic is set to curb international inspections of its atomic activities.

By Arsalan Shahla and Golnar Motevalli

Word Count: 701
(Bloomberg) — 

Iran repeated that it won’t discuss the beleaguered accord with the Biden administration until Washington officially rejoins as a participant and lifts Trump-era sanctions on Iran’s economy.

“Once everybody implements their parts of the obligation there will be talks, and those talks will not be about changing the terms of the agreement, regional issues or missile issues. We’re not going to discuss those,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with state-run Press TV.

Any negotiations with the U.S. would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif added. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord that put strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said “it is Iran that is isolated diplomatically now, not the United States, and the ball is in their court.”

He said an offer by President Joe Biden to talk with Iran about how it returns to full compliance with the nuclear accord “still stands” after Tehran rebuffed the overture on Friday. In a sign that diplomatic efforts were making some ground, Sullivan said the two countries are in contact over the release of American nationals held detained by Iran — an issue that will be critical to how the two resolve their wider hostilities.

Iran confirmed it had received messages from the U.S. via the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents Washington’s interests in the Islamic Republic, but said there had been no direct contact between the two at all, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with state TV.

Iran’s Next Step Raises Specter of War for Top Atomic Lawyer (1)

The lack of any change in either country’s stance increases the likelihood Iran will suspend the so-called Additional Protocol — a voluntary agreement with the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency, which allows for more intrusive and short notice inspections of nuclear and military sites — on Feb. 23.

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is currently in Tehran and has met both Zarif and the country’s top nuclear officials. So far their talks have been “fruitful,” Iran’s envoy to the Vienna-based body, Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a tweet, adding that details of the meetings will be published later on Sunday.

Iran Snubs Biden in Seeking End to Sanctions Before Talks

The Additional Protocol gives monitors cradle-to-grave information about nuclear material and installations in countries adhering to the rules. Inspectors can call snap visits to sites they suspect could harbor undeclared activity.

While the IAEA will still be allowed into Iran, so that it can account for declared nuclear stockpiles, they’ll lose oversight at places like machine shops and mines, where equipment and material is produced to make enriched uranium. Zarif said the restrictions on nuclear inspections will also mean the UN body will no longer have access to camera footage of its nuclear sites.

The nuclear deal was agreed by Iran, the U.S., the EU, Russia and China in July 2015 to address the West’s concerns that Iran may be trying to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has always maintained that it’s atomic activities are for civilian purposes only and that it’s banned nuclear weapons.

When former President Trump unilaterally exited the deal, he violated its terms by reimposing and expanding a severe sanctions regime on Iran’s economy. Iran started to ramp-up its nuclear activities in retaliation. The crisis almost triggered a war between the two countries.

Biden was effectively continuing Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy by choosing to maintain sanctions and doing nothing to allow Iran access to at least $10 billion trapped in overseas accounts because of the U.S. penalties, Zarif said.

Iran would return to full compliance with the original terms of the deal “the minute” the U.S. officially rejoins, Zarif said, adding that Iran will continue to increase its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium as long as Washington isn’t part of the deal.

(Updates with comments about talks on jailed U.S. nationals in sixth paragraph.)
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 Covid-19

Vax the beloved country: How mountains were moved to get J&J vaccines to South Africa

By Estelle Ellis

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Where there’s sulphur, there’s fire: What was behind the big stench over Gauteng and Mpumalanga?

Ed Stoddard
23 mins ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

World Trade Organisation: The black African ‘grandmother’ who could just save the world from itself

Azubuike Ishiekwene
14 seconds ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s newspaper owners claim their problems are part of an international trend – but they are not
Tim Cohen 4 mins ago
4 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

RUGBY LEGEND BOWS OUT

The only opponent who could get Carter was Father Time

Craig Ray 10 mins ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

South African taxpayers exposed to high-level nuclear waste disposal and decommissioning liabilities

Chris Yelland
7 mins ago
5 mins

LIFE

‘Snakes in suits’: Living in a world of corporate psychopaths and sociopaths

Catherine Del Monte
23 mins ago
12 mins

#BUDGET2021 PREVIEW

Rands and cents must back ambitious economic agenda in government’s reconstruction and recovery narrative

Marianne Merten
20 mins ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Appointment of Karim Khan as ICC’s chief prosecutor raises questions over lack of consensus and vetting process

Angela Mudukuti
19 mins ago
5 mins