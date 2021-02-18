STREET TALK

School Dropouts – (Video)

By Street Talk 18 February 2021

Oscar Mninimzi Maqwathi a rapper, songwriter, producer.

The dropout rate in South Africa has reached a national crisis level. Resources are lacking, clearly, but what about the determination and passion? Mix this with teen pregnancy, substance abuse, and family issues, some futures may seem bleak. However, it all comes down to the fact that our future is our decision. Or is it?

 

 

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

