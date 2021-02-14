Teachers have always held the future of children in their hands, but never has this been more true than in 2020, when all of us had to adapt to a new way of living and learning, including teachers.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, most teachers in South Africa had no technology training. As the lockdown continued, they simply had to adjust and innovate to support learners, parents and caregivers so that learning could continue, despite the turmoil caused by the virus.
We heard of a teacher who taught learners at night since data was cheaper during night-time hours, and learners could afford to tune in. Others sent voice notes to students describing topics and connected young people to organisations that provided free data.
There were reports of teachers pasting pieces of paper to the walls in their homes and using these as whiteboards, recording themselves on their phones, and then sharing these videos with parents and learners via WhatsApp or Facebook.
And these were the teachers who could reach their learners via digital means. Others physically dropped helpful documents to learners as often as possible or called learners, parents and caregivers to check in on them.
While the pandemic has highlighted some teachers’ tenacity, leadership and agility, as illustrated above, it has also underlined the complex realities that teachers in South Africa face in their classrooms every day.
Teachers do much more than simply deliver lessons. Many are tasked with the near impossible – to deliver on an inflexible curriculum for targeted outcomes, while navigating socio-economic challenges in under-resourced schools where issues such as hunger have only increased during the pandemic. Furthermore, teaching can feel like a solitary act – one teacher in their classroom teaching their subject. While there is recognition for collaboration between teachers in schools, when a teacher enters their classroom, they are often left to navigate challenges on their own, and can feel isolated and unmotivated.
The Department of Basic Education, provincial departments of education, district managers, senior management teams at schools, school governing bodies, teachers themselves, parents and communities must unite to strengthen teachers’ roles if South Africa is to rebuild its education system.
The 2021 schooling year remains uncertain. Yet, in this uncertainty lies the opportunity for change. With the Covid-19 pandemic underlining the value of teachers in society, now is the time to put teachers’ needs at the heart of a recovery plan for a post-Covid schooling system. Their role must be reimagined in order to build education back better; for the benefit of every child. DM/MC
Mienke Steytler is Communications Specialist of the Teachers’ Change Agent Network (Teachers CAN) and Andisiwe Hlungwane is the Project Lead of Teachers CAN, a project supported by the DG Murray Trust.
